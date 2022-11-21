Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (+30 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

60
November 21, 2022 - 3:02pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Spidey
	 NumPad1: Super Spidey
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Focus Bar
	 NumPad4: 99 Combo Meter
# Gadgets
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Web Shooter
	 NumPad6: Infinite Gadgets Use
# Suits
	 NumPad7: Instant Suit Power Cooldowns
	 NumPad8: Unlimited Suit Power Active
# Enemies
	 NumPad9: Super Damage Highlighted Unit
# Achieves
	 Multiply: Max Benchmarks
# Position
	 Add: Teleport To Custom Waypoint
# Unlocks
	 Subtract: Easy Unlock Suit and Upgrades
# Challenges
	 Decimal: Easy Benchmark Challenges
# Investigate
	 Divide: Invisible
# Timers
	 F1: Freeze Timer 1 Missions
# Gameplay
	 F2: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Spidey Progression
	 XP
	 Skill Points
# Spidey Stats
	 Max HP
	 HP
# Spidey Position
	 X
	 Z
	 Y
# Resources
	 Research Tokens
	 Landmark Tokens
	 Base Tokens
	 Crime Tokens
	 Challenge Tokens
	 Backpack Tokens
# Challenges
	 Score
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Super Spidey:
Bullets and attacks don't knock Spider Man over.
Easy Unlock Suit and Upgrades:
Simulates you have plenty of tokens so you can unlock items.
Easy Benchmark Challenges:
If you don't want to set them all off at once using the Achieves option, this will do it while you are playing and each benchmark value is written to.
Invisible:
May help make you invisible in some missions, using other characters.  May work in some challenges.
Freeze Timer 1 Missions:
For Challenges may want to toggle this on as well.
Score:
Pause the challenge, then you can write the score you want, then unpause and the score increases.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
