Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (+30 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Spidey NumPad1: Super Spidey NumPad2: Unlimited Health NumPad3: Unlimited Focus Bar NumPad4: 99 Combo Meter # Gadgets NumPad5: Unlimited Web Shooter NumPad6: Infinite Gadgets Use # Suits NumPad7: Instant Suit Power Cooldowns NumPad8: Unlimited Suit Power Active # Enemies NumPad9: Super Damage Highlighted Unit # Achieves Multiply: Max Benchmarks # Position Add: Teleport To Custom Waypoint # Unlocks Subtract: Easy Unlock Suit and Upgrades # Challenges Decimal: Easy Benchmark Challenges # Investigate Divide: Invisible # Timers F1: Freeze Timer 1 Missions # Gameplay F2: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Spidey Progression XP Skill Points # Spidey Stats Max HP HP # Spidey Position X Z Y # Resources Research Tokens Landmark Tokens Base Tokens Crime Tokens Challenge Tokens Backpack Tokens # Challenges Score Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Super Spidey: Bullets and attacks don't knock Spider Man over. Easy Unlock Suit and Upgrades: Simulates you have plenty of tokens so you can unlock items. Easy Benchmark Challenges: If you don't want to set them all off at once using the Achieves option, this will do it while you are playing and each benchmark value is written to. Invisible: May help make you invisible in some missions, using other characters. May work in some challenges. Freeze Timer 1 Missions: For Challenges may want to toggle this on as well. Score: Pause the challenge, then you can write the score you want, then unpause and the score increases. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com