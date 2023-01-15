Organs Please v0.0.24 (+8 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Organs Please by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Cheats NumPad1: Allow Cheats P: P Next Day OemOpenBrackets: Left Bracket Fuel Ctrl+M: Control M Money Ctrl+N: Control N Skip Visitor Shift+B: Shift B Bodies F2: F2 Cheat Menu # Gameplay NumPad8: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- DO NOT CHANGE THE HOTKEYS for this trainer. They are REQUIRED or they cheats won't work. The Cheat menu is in another language, play around with it with a SAVE to see what the buttons and etc do. Some give resources, some instantly finish projects, etc. Gives money, etc. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com