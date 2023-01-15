Organs Please v0.0.24 (+8 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 2
20
January 15, 2023 - 5:40pm
  • PC

Organs Please v0.0.24 (+8 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Organs Please Trainer

Text file description: 
Organs Please by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Cheats
	 NumPad1: Allow Cheats
	 P: P Next Day
	 OemOpenBrackets: Left Bracket Fuel
	 Ctrl+M: Control M Money
	 Ctrl+N: Control N Skip Visitor
	 Shift+B: Shift B Bodies
	 F2: F2 Cheat Menu
# Gameplay
	 NumPad8: Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
DO NOT CHANGE THE HOTKEYS for this trainer.  They are REQUIRED or they cheats won't work.  The Cheat menu is in another language, play around with it with a SAVE to see what the buttons and etc do.  Some give resources, some instantly finish projects, etc. Gives money, etc.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment