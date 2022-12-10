Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (+13 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Text file description: 
Saints Row IV Re Elected by cheathappens.com
Activating this trainer
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina
# Weapon
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Ammo
	 NumPad4: No Reload
# Enemies
	 NumPad5: No Notoriety Heat
	 NumPad6: Low Alien Enemy Health
	 NumPad7: Invisible Player
# Powers
	 NumPad8: Unlock All Listed Powers
# Gameplay
	 NumPad9: Game Speed
Editor Options
# Currency
	 Current Credits
	 Current Clusters
# Progression
	 Current XP
	 Current Level
Notes
Unlimited Health:
Unlimited Stamina:
Unlimited Ammo:
No Reload:
No Notoriety Heat:
Low Alien Enemy Health:
Toggle on for effect.
Invisible Player:
Toggle on for effect.  Most enemies are completely non-reactive and think of you as an ally.
Unlock All Listed Powers:
VERY POWERFUL OPTION!  However, this is IRREVERSIBLE!  If you toggle this on, and enter the inventory, it will give you all the powers in the game, even those not listed, as well as those that required you to complete challenges.  You will need to EXIT TO MAIN MENU, then CONTINUE and your character has the powers working.
Mute Hotkeys:
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

