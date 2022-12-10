Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (+13 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Saints Row IV Re Elected by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina # Weapon NumPad3: Unlimited Ammo NumPad4: No Reload # Enemies NumPad5: No Notoriety Heat NumPad6: Low Alien Enemy Health NumPad7: Invisible Player # Powers NumPad8: Unlock All Listed Powers # Gameplay NumPad9: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Current Credits Current Clusters # Progression Current XP Current Level Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Unlimited Health: Unlimited Stamina: Unlimited Ammo: No Reload: No Notoriety Heat: Low Alien Enemy Health: Toggle on for effect. Invisible Player: Toggle on for effect. Most enemies are completely non-reactive and think of you as an ally. Unlock All Listed Powers: VERY POWERFUL OPTION! However, this is IRREVERSIBLE! If you toggle this on, and enter the inventory, it will give you all the powers in the game, even those not listed, as well as those that required you to complete challenges. You will need to EXIT TO MAIN MENU, then CONTINUE and your character has the powers working. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com