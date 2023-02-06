SpellForce: Conquest of Eo v01.00.26984 (+24 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 1
60
February 6, 2023 - 10:09am
  • PC

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo v01.00.26984 (+24 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this SpellForce: Conquest of Eo Trainer

Text file description: 
SpellForce Conquest of Eo by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Army
	 NumPad1: Super Units
# Enemies
	 NumPad2: Weak Enemy Units
# Production
	 NumPad3: Fast Alchemy and Hire Units
# Game Map
	 NumPad4: All Map Locations Shown
# Gameplay
	 NumPad5: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Resources
	 Research Points
	 Fame
	 Spellpower
	 Might
	 Gold
	 Mana
# Selected Unit Card
	 XP
	 Current Level
	 Unlocked Level
	 Remaining Moves
	 Current Life
	 Tier
	 Unit Power
	 Movement Range
	 Armor
	 Total Unit Life
	 Focus
	 Morale Willpower
# Right Click Sell Inventory
	 Amount
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
It's important that you ACTIVATE THE TRAINER AT THE MAIN MENU before you load a campaign or start one.  Otherwise the code may not be able to be found by the trainer.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment