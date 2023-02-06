SpellForce: Conquest of Eo v01.00.26984 (+24 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

SpellForce Conquest of Eo by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Army NumPad1: Super Units # Enemies NumPad2: Weak Enemy Units # Production NumPad3: Fast Alchemy and Hire Units # Game Map NumPad4: All Map Locations Shown # Gameplay NumPad5: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Resources Research Points Fame Spellpower Might Gold Mana # Selected Unit Card XP Current Level Unlocked Level Remaining Moves Current Life Tier Unit Power Movement Range Armor Total Unit Life Focus Morale Willpower # Right Click Sell Inventory Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- It's important that you ACTIVATE THE TRAINER AT THE MAIN MENU before you load a campaign or start one. Otherwise the code may not be able to be found by the trainer. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com