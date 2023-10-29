Two Point Campus v7.1.65175.0 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

October 29, 2023 - 8:02pm
Two Point Campus v7.1.65175.0 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Two Point Campus / Two Point Campus by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
================
Two Point Campus
================
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Change Money
	 NumPad2: Change Kudosh
	 NumPad3: Change Course Points
	 NumPad4: Free Build
	 NumPad5: Max Room Prestige
	 NumPad6: Unlock All Items
	 NumPad7: Unlock All Levels
	 NumPad8: Max Happiness
	 NumPad9: Max Student Needs
	 Multiply: Change Student Learn Rate
	 Add: Unlimited Career Points
	 Subtract: Max Level Stars
	 Decimal: Unlimited Total Earned Kodush
	 Divide: Fast Rsearch
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Money
	 Kudosh
	 Course Points
	 Student Learn Rate Multiplier
# Game
	 Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
To make the editor options work first open the build menu and click on the items with money and kudosh then close it also open the course menu and close it at this point you should be able to see the related values in the editor boxes.
As for the Unlock All Levels and Unlock All Items,you should activate both of these options at the main ment before loading your game also take a note that if you'tr starting a new game it'd the best if you activate Unlock All Items after completeing the tutorial otherwise it might interfere with the progress.
================
Two Point Campus
================
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

