#SeeYouInHellA #Dambuster

Dead Island 2 launch trailer hype-train is departing now! The final sneak-peek at the Slayer life before we launch. You may need to grab a raincoat because you are now in the zombie-slaying splash zone - enjoy the gore!

Dead Island 2 comes out April 21st, 2023 launching for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Pre-order here: https://deadisland.com/preorder

Don't miss out on any of the gory details - subscribe for all the latest video content and follow us on social for the latest scoop on the life of a Slayer in HELL-A:

Web: https://www.DeadIsland.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeadIslandGame

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeadIslandGame

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DeadIslandGame

HELL-A is waiting to welcome you! Survive the infected – by any means necessary.

#DeadIsland2 #SeeYouInHellA #Dambuster

Explore HELL-A – Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.

Brutal Melee Sandbox – Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you’re slicing, smashing, burning or ripping, we want you to truly feel it.

Be the Ultimate Zombie Slayer – There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.

Zombie Infestation – Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games? Our LA is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks and hundreds of visual LA-themed variants. Our monsters are relentless, challenging, and true Los Angelinos. Will you be able to survive?

A Cinematic Co-op Adventure – As a proper RPG experience, Dead Island 2 offers plenty of exciting quests, a crazy cast of characters, and a thrilling pulp story, to truly immerse you in its twisted universe. Re-playability is guaranteed. Add an over-the-top co-op mode for up to three players, and you’ll stay in LA for a very long (and gory) trip.