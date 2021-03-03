DEATHLOOP Explained Trailer

What is DEATHLOOP? Arkane Lyon’s own Dinga Bakaba sheds light on the mysteries of Blackreef and how to break the loop in DEATHLOOP Explained.

There are a lot of mysteries to solve in DEATHLOOP. What caused the time loop? Who are the Visionaries? Why does everyone on Blackreef seem to have amnesia? Who is Julianna and why is she hunting Colt? Why is everyone on the island wearing masks? How can Colt break the loop and escape the island?

We seek to answer some of these questions with help from Game Director Dinga Bakaba. Welcome to DEATHLOOP Explained!

