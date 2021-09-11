Dolmen Gameplay Trailer

In Dolmen you will grow stronger with each battle! Check out the first official gameplay trailer and experience a rich combat system with various weapons and moves at your disposal.

Dolmen is a terrifying new action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror elements. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called "Dolmen". These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionizing space exploration and changing the known world forever.

Surviving is the last thing this world wants you to do. Will you see your timeline erased or will you overcome the challenge that awaits you?

Dolmen is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X in 2022.