Dune: Spice Wars First Gameplay Trailer

Dune: Spice Wars is the first game in two decades that brings players back to the inhospitable world of Arrakis. Here, players must lead one of the great factions to power by controlling the most valuable and strategically important resource in the universe: spice. And as we all know: if you control the spice, you control the universe.

A real-time strategy game for PC with 4X elements, from the developers of the critically acclaimed game Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

Frank Herbert’s Dune

Experience the unique Dune universe – one of the most influential sci-fi settings ever created. Play as iconic characters, such as Duke Leto Atreides, the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and more, and guide your faction to victory. Watch for the constant threat of the massive sandworms, who dominate the dangerous landscape of Dune.

Forge your own path

Choose between subterfuge, political influence, economic supremacy, or open warfare to prevail and gain control over the most important planet in the universe! Use secretive agents to sabotage the plans of your opponents. Vote on political resolutions in the Landsraad to further your strategy.

4X in real-time

Explore Dune with ornithopters to discover resources, villages, and points of interest. Expand with your troops to take control of more and more regions. Exploit the resources through buildings and spice harvesters to dominate the economy. Exterminate your enemies with a strong military but beware as outright aggression can have high political repercussions.