Frozenheim Cinematic Launch Trailer

Over the course of its Early Access year Paranoid Interactive’s debut title, Frozenheim, gained much popularity with Steam players. As it developed from a small, 3-people project to a fully-fledged, multi-faceted strategy epic, the game sold nearly 200 000 copies. Following the Early Access launch under the indie publishing label, Hyperstrange, the development team grew four times in size to be able to meet the expectations of the game’s fast-growing community.

The full 1.0 release, slated for Thor’s Day, June 16, will not only bring about the finishing touches to the game’s visuals and gameplay, but will also introduce the fourth story campaign, and a conclusion to the entire Frozenheim legend. Has been set to $19.99 (16.99€) before the full launch, but the players can expect a release-week discount on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

Make Odin proud!