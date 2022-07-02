Ghostrunner: Complete Edition Trailer

Ghostrunner: Complete Edition available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG for $39.99/€39,99/£34.99.

Ghostrunner: Complete Edition includes everything that made Ghostrunner a smash hit at launch in 2020 and adds the refinements and post-launch content One More Level has created since then. Ghostrunner: Complete Edition includes the critically-acclaimed first-person cyberpunk action game, the recent Project_Hel expansion, highly replayable post-launch game modes, and all previously released cosmetic packs & DLC.