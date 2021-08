Lift your weapons once more! Fire & Darkness unlocks a new realm brimming with new threats to extinguish and extravagant loot to claim. Step foot for the first time into the Fire Realm, where an all-consuming darkness threatens to spread throughout Aperion and choke the world of all light. https://www.godfall.com/

Available now!

Requires base game to play.

Included in Ascended and Deluxe Editions.