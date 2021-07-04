GreedFall Gold Edition Launch Trailer

GreedFall Gold Edition, the definitive way to experience the beloved fantasy RPG adventure from Spiders Studio and Focus Home Interactive is out now, with up to 4K UHD, fast loadings and enhanced performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! The Gold Edition includes the base game and new expansion: The De Vespe Conspiracy. This expansion brings new enemies and gear with a twisting narrative that expands on GreedFall’s acclaimed story.

The beloved RPG adventure gets a brand new expansion!

The De Vespe Conspiracy expands on GreedFall’s cherished world and story, inviting you to set foot on a previously undiscovered region of Teer Fradee and tackle a brand new intrigue. Navigate a web of lies, manipulation and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth.

GreedFall is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Forge your own destiny, enjoying up to 4K resolution, highly improved visuals, fast loading, and 60 FPS in performance mode, with free migration and save files transfer for owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

GreedFall: Gold Edition and The de Vespe Conspiracy expansion are out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.