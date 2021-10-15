Killing Floor 2: Day of the Zed - Official Launch Trailer

Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive is starting Halloween celebrations early with today’s launch of the Killing Floor 2: Day of the Zed Halloween update. Out now for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store, today’s free update for the first-person shooter, co-op action title brings a cornucopia of spooky new content for players to sink their teeth into, including the new Netherhold map, weekly game modes Wild West London and Infernal Eternal, weapons, cosmetics, and the return Halloween-themed Zed variants!