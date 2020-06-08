Killing Floor 2 Perilous Plunder Update Trailer

Killing Floor 2: Perilous Plunder Update Sets Sail with a Boatload of Summer Swag and Style

Tripwire Interactive Starts Summer with Stylish Space Pirate Loot, New Weapons, and Chic Zeds

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Monday, June 8 -- Publisher and developer Tripwire Interactive invites players to walk the plank in the Killing Floor 2: Perilous Plunder update, out later today for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and PC via Steam. This update marks summer’s return with out of this world cosmetics, new map, new weapons, and summer-themed enemies.

Killing Floor 2: Perilous Plunder docks today with the new featured community map, Desolation; in this new map, players can look forward to exploring the surprises and multiple levels of the facility across Killing Floor 2’s popular game modes. Also arriving on shore are returning summer zeds and brand-new Matriarch seasonal summer variants. Players can face these stylish summer fiends with two new weapons: the HRG Kaboomstick for the Demolitionist and the HRG Telauncher for the Berserker.

Today’s launch of the Killing Floor 2: Perilous Plunder update, follows a longtime tradition of providing new maps, weapons, and notable free content updates since Killing Floor 2 first launched!