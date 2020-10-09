Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Reveal Trailer

Reignite the pursuit in Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered, coming Nov. 6 on PS4, Xbox, and PC, and Nov. 13 on Switch: https://www.ea.com/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-hot-pursuit-remastered/news/announcing-nfs-hp-remastered

Ten years ago, Criterion Games released their critically acclaimed franchise debut Need for Speed Hot Pursuit. It introduced NFS and racing fans to the winding, open roads of Seacrest County, Criterion’s renowned feel for breakneck speed and gameplay, and the innovative Autolog system, empowering true social competition between friends.

Ever since, we’ve heard so many stories about the triumphant moments and heated rivalries Autolog fostered. Some of which run very, very deep. Like the one between Michael and Joseph.

Now, it’s your turn to feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered, arriving to PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC on November 6, and to Nintendo Switch™ on November 13!

Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in this timeless racing experience updated for today’s platforms. With cross-platform multiplayer and Autolog, enhanced visuals, all main DLC delivered at launch, and much more, this is the ultimate version of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut.