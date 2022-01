Available day one on PC, console, and cloud with Xbox Game Pass

Dr. Elena “Mira” Alvarez, director of REACT R&D, leads the team gathering critical information on the evolving Archaean threat. Every enemy has its own capabilities and mutations. Learn, adapt, and work together to survive. Rainbow Six Extraction is coming January 20, 2022. Pre-Order Now. Friends Play Free for up to 14 days with Buddy Pass.

#R6Extraction