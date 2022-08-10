Saints Row Gameplay Overview Trailer

Check out the latest news straight outta Santo Ileso – and we are working our way from the ground up! You and your friends are about to form, not just any old street gang, but an institution.

Explore the ultimate Sinners’ playground, where nothing comes for free. Learn more about the Factions you’ll have to quell to succeed – Los Panteros, The Idols, Marshall Defence Technologies and another, slightly wilder faction we haven’t talked about yet.

Flanked by Neenah, Eli and Kevin you’ll build your HQ, notoriety and criminal standing in the city as you rise to power. Push your luck, get involved and get your mitts on Saints Row on August 23!

Pre-order now to get the Idols Anarchy pack and more! https://saintsrow.com/preorder