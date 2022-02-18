Scathe 2022 Announcement Trailer

You have one job – escape the labyrinth of Hell.

Scathe is an intense, escape the maze, FPS with friends. You are Scathe, Enforcer of the Legions of Hell, forged from the earth by the Divine Creator himself. And you, like your fallen kin before you, must prove your worth by navigating a deviously crafted maze, entangled with demonic evil at every twist and turn. So, grab your Hell Hammer and get ready to unleash your almighty fury.

Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022!