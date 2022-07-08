Skull and Bones Long Live Piracy Cinematic Trailer

Skull and Bones will be available November 8 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, Luna, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

Enter the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones, inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy, as you overcome the odds and rise from an outcast to an infamous pirate. Craft a variety of unique ships to survive, thrive, and rule in an immersive world that introduces new challenges and features every season.