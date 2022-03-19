Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Launch Trailer

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games.

Purchase now: https://sqex.link/buysopffo

Discover the intense action-RPG born from the collaboration of Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo and Square Enix.

A free demo is available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One for download. Experience the first three stages, multiplayer, and carry over your saved data to the full game.

Download here:

https://sqex.link/sopffodemopsstore

https://sqex.link/sopffodemomsstore

Purchase any digital edition before April 19th, to claim the exclusive early-purchase bonus: 'Rebellion' weapon.

Fight your way through fierce battles with a variety of means to defeat your enemies. With multiple difficulty options and a wide selection of jobs and weapons available to customize your party, you can choose exactly how you want to play.