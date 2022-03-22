Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Gameplay Reveal Trailer

When a surprise attack throws the vampires of Boston into Chaos, with countless dead or missing, the Prince turns to those she can trust, Galeb, Leysha, and Emem.

It will take their combined skills to find out the cause of the attack. Investigate, question, and above all, protect the Masquerade. Make choices that will define the future of Boston in Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store on May 19th.