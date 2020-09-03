Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground World Premiere Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - strategy in a dark fantasy universe of dragons, death, and daemons!

Developers Gasket Games and publisher Focus Home Interactive are delighted to announce Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, a skirmish turn-based strategy game based on Games Workshop's dark fantasy Age of Sigmar IP due to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2021. With this first strategy adaptation of this iconic IP, Focus and Gasket are delighted to bring this extraordinary universe to life for fans around the world. Watch the announcement trailer now.

Conquer the Mortal Realms!

Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar – a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles.

Lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills. Explore all the routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels.