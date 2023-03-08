Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Console Announcement Trailer

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 15, 2023.

This version of the game will be the final complete edition and will include “Endgame” - the fourth act of the Wolcen story, providing players with a definitive conclusion to the epic adventure that originally began on PC.

Owners of the PC version of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem will also get Act 4 as a free download on the same date as the console players.