Command Line Codes:

A list of the most common items I spawn, or despawn, in Cultist Simulator.

Introduction:

After ascending by the skin of a hirelings teeth as a physician, I felt end

game got a little grindy on subsequent play throughs.

I had read about the console, ctrl+~ (it's really the back-tic but the tilde

is cleaer in typed text), so I dug through the save file to find the things

that would be useful. What follows is my list.

Item Codes:

All commands are case sensitive and make sure there is no space at the end.

If I have a comment it will follow a "--"

Things to Despawn (-1):

- notoriety

- dread -- this can counter fascination, don't hesitate to spawn one if

your fascination gets picked up as you come back from the peacock's door.

- restlessness

- mystique

- fascination

- decrepitude -- unless you want to be a beggar?

Things to Spawn (+1):

- contentment

- erudition

- glimmering

- vitality

- funds

The Most Useful Hirelings:

- thugedge -- 5 edge.

- thuglanternmoth -- 5 lantern 3 moth.

- thugmoth -- 5 moth.

- thugknock -- 5 knock.

- thugforgeedge -- 5 forge 3 edge.

- generic_p -- prisoner from cupboard "a follower betrayed".

Spintria:

- compensation -- Iron Spintria.

- compensationb -- Bronze Spintria.

- compensationc -- Silver Spintria.

Tools:

- toollanternd -- Wildering Mirror.

- toollanternf -- Watchman's glass.

- toolknockf -- Frangiclave (doesn't break on use).

Lore:

- fragmentheart{a-g}

- fragmentmoth{a-g}

- fragmentsecrethistories{a-g}

- fragmentlantern{a-g}

- fragmentgrail{a-g}

- fragmentforge{a-g}

- fragmentknock{a-g}

- fragmentedge{a-g}

- fragmentwinter{a-g}

Example:

- fragmentwinterg

The tools follow the same naming conventions, but the only ones I spawn

are the tools needed for the peacock's door.

Conclusion:

I play with fast forward enabled and pause when I need to do something.

But with how much dread/fascination you gain from the spider's door and beyond,

and notoriety while exploring I find the game more enjoyable if I can control

the pace. There is a bit of anticipation the first couple of times through

watching evidence and notoriety decay, after that those timers are just

annoying.

Dreams of a Glory:

This guide shows you how to make the most of Dreaming about Reason.

The Four Dreams:

Each time you Dream Reason, the result is randomised, but you can tell which

one you could get by the title on the timer window. After the first 5-second

"linkthroughstainedlights" event, the name and description change. There are

two possible dreams, and each one can be changed again by adding a second

Reason card, which will be transformed.

A Journey in a Window produces 1 Contentment. If you add a second Reason card,

this becomes Hersault's Nightmare. One of those Reasons will convert into Dread, and there's a chance you'll also receive "A Locksmith's Secret", the Knock 2 lore.

The Tree of Lights produces 1 Contentment and "A Barber's Warning", the Moth 2

lore. If you add a second Reason, this one becomes The Cleansing Dawn. One Reason will convert into Fascination, and you may also receive "A Watchman's Secret", the Lantern 2 lore.

Dread and Fascination:

Converted cards don't become completely unusable.

Dread is an Unreason card. If you Dream it and add a Contentment during the timer, it converts back into Reason. Thus, you can have a cycle of Hersault's Nightmare followed by A Journey in a Window or The Tree of Lights, keeping your Reason level steady (and maybe picking up the occasional Barber's Warning).

Fascination is a Delirium card. If you Dream it and add a Dread during the timer, it converts into Passion. That said, you can currently use Fascination everywhere you'd use Passion anyway. I expect Fascination to pick up some more drawbacks in future builds.

Making Money:

You can make money in one of four ways:

Use your health card with the Work Verb to do manual labour. This isn't recommended long-term, as this has a slight risk of turning your Health card into an Injury card, which will cost one Funds card to turn back into a Health card. Funds you won't be able to afford. Your game will likely end soon after.

Use a Passion card with your Work Verb to make a painting. Sometimes this makes money. Sometimes you only get contentment. Sometimes you paint the Mansus, and that's not a painting you want to show to strangers...

Use a Reason card on your Work Verb. This will open up the opportunity to work at Glover and Glover as a Junior Associate. In the long run, this is your best option for making money, but not if you stay in the Junior Associate position. To gain a promotion, you will need to run the Glover and Glover card in the Work Verb, open the Work Verb and then place a Reason card in the slot in the centre of the timer.

From that point on, you'll need to keep using a reason card alongside your Glover and Glover card in order to keep making the same amount of money, which in the early game can tie up your Reason. But sometimes you will earn Erudition, which can be turned into more Reason (more on that later).

Sell Spintria through the Work Verb. This requires money to get started, and thus is not suitable for the early game. However, it can be profitable once you've got the money to invest in buying books.

It's probably best to start by applying your Reason to the Work Verb to get the Glover and Glover card, then running that card and adding a Reason card to the work to get a promotion. Once you're at the Associate level, you can usually manage to scrape by.

Holding Cards Away from Magnets:

If you’ve got a card that’s going to be magnetized (for instance, a Fascination card when you have that box that will kill you with 3 Fascinations), you can keep it out of the box by picking it up and holding it in your hand (that is, clicking and holding on it), and if you need to do something else, you can pause, do whatever, pick it back up and unpause, until you’re out of danger.

Note: This glitch was performed on an unpatched version of the game.

It is likely to eventually get patched.

Expeditions:

A lot of people seem to be having troubles with these, so this is an attempt to explain the mechanics as far as I know them. I'll try being general but, of course, huge spoilers.

Why Do I Want to Go on an Expedition?:

- It's the best source of Tools and Ingredients.

- It's the mid/late game source of new Books (aka Lore).

- It's satisfying, once you know how to do it.

How Do I Go on an Expedition?:

First, you have to find a place to send the Expedition to. You do that by Exploring with the Secret Histories lore. The level of lore determines the difficulty and possible loot of the place you'll discover - level 1 lore will allow you to go to a location in the City, with just 1 Obstacle (we'll get to these), level 2 will uncover locations in the Shires and so on.

Once you've unlocked the location, you can put it in the Explore verb together with at least 1 follower and 1 gold. Keep in mind that you can send summoned eldritch monstrosities or hired help (if you're scared of losing followers it might be a pretty good idea).

How Do I End an expedition?:

Help, it's eating my money and followers and I don't know what to do!

Expedition can end in three ways:

- By succeeding.

- By running out of money.

- By running out of followers.

Third one in particular is obviously the worst one, we don't want that.

We'll talk about success later.

So if you've bitten more than you can chew just let it run out of cash. That's it.

If you've added a lot of cash you might lose a couple of followers before that happens, so let this be a valuable lesson - don't give expeditions more money than they need, in case something goes wrong and you have to stop.

Mechanics:

Expeditions have Obstacles. Easy expeditions will have just one, hard ones - three.

You need to get through all of them to succeed.

Every attempt at beating an Obstacle eats money. The attempt is a skill check - it checks the relevant accumulated skill/aspect of every follower you've sent. The higher the aspect, the more likely you are to beat an Obstacle and progress.

As far as I know, 3 is the minimum with low chance of success, 5 is decent but not amazingly reliable (will work more often than not but don't trust it) and 10 is certain win.

You can check what Obstacles you'll be facing by clicking Explore once the expedition has started (once it's ran the first 60 second timer) and then clicking on little icons under the card slot. The upper row shows your Followers, the place you're in, the Obstacles and some other stuff, the bottom row shows accumulated skills. Click the obstacles, read descriptions. Some will tell you straight away what you'll need (example: one particular

Curse will need either Heart or Winter and will tell you exactly that), some will be a bit more vague (but those are usually the combat related ones, if there's any mention of fighting you'll know that Edge is a safe bet).

Afaik if the description has seduction in it it wants Grail, deception is Moth.

If there's more than one Obstacle it's a bit hard to tell which one to prepare for first, I haven't noticed any rule here, so try to have at least 5 of every relevant aspect as soon as you can. Sometimes you'll get lucky and 2 or 3 obstacles will want the same aspect.

Usually there is a 60 second "add resources or followers" timer, and after that it picks the Obstacle, the description of Explore verb changes to reflect that and you have another 60 seconds to add someone - but this time you know for sure what you're up against. Once it's in that stage, read the description to learn your approximate chances of success, if you add a follower with relevant aspect you'll see it change.

After that it goes through a short "success!" or "failure!" timer, and back to "add resources or followers".

Be careful, some Obstacles will kill 1 of your followers if you fail.

You can sometimes guess what aspects you'll need before starting the Expedition (and therefore you'll be able to send relevant Followers right away) by carefully reading description of the place you're going to.

For example, if the descriptiont mentions ghosts/undead, sending someone with Edge or Winter often works.

Strategy:

YMMV, that's what works for me.

Early game I focus on getting money, achieving some sort of equilibrium and buying the whole stock of the shop and auction house. If I'm not doing anything with the Talk verb, I use it to find more potential followers and patrons. I'm also trying to improve my lore (the one that I used to establish my cult) enought that I can upgrade my followers to diciples. By the time I ran out of books, I usually have enough.

I start going on Expeditions when I have 4 or 5 Disciples of different aspects. Earlier than that I might go using a Hireling, so that I don't lose anything if they die. First, I just go around the City (places uncovered with level 1 lore), then the Shires if I'm feeling lucky. I don't go to the continent until I have more Disciples or a powerful summon.

Example of an expedition::

3 obstacles, 1 wants Heart or Winter, 1 wants Moth or Edge, 1 wants Grail or Edge.

Usual order of actions::

Start expedition using a summoned monster or a hireling (if I have one). If not, use a Disciple with an aspect that's likely to come up. Early game: that's it. Late game: take a second Disciple with another aspect likely to come up. Give them 2 gold (unless it's the start of the game and it's only a one obstacle expedition that you're not sure you'll be able to complete, then give them just one so they'll stop after one attempt). In this case let's say I've guessed that I'll need Heart, that's my expedition leader. I guessed wrong on the second Disciple, they have Lantern and will be useless.

Current aspects: 5 Heart, 5 Lantern.

Wait for Exploration to change to reveal the Obstacles. Read the descriptions, decide which Disciples to send. You want to max out the relevant aspect to make sure you succeed, so worst case scenario you'll be sending 2 Disciples per obstacle.

Currently: 2 money, 5 Heart, 5 Lantern.

If you don't know which Obstacle is next, try to send followers to have at least 5 in every relevant aspect. Here I see that I'll need more Heart to ensure success, but also Edge - two obstacles demand it. I'll send a Disciple with Edge.

Currently: 2 money, 5 Heart, 5 Lantern, 5 Edge.

First Obstacle attempt starts. It's the one that wants Moth or Edge. I add another Disciple with Edge. This ensures success.

Currently: 1 money, 5 Heart, 5 Lantern, 10 Edge, 1 obstacle down.

Second Obstacle wants Edge (or Grail) again, which I already have. Good moment to add money - I had 2 at the start, I'll need 1 more.

Currently: 1 money, 5 Heart, 5 Lantern, 10 Edge, 2 obstacles down.

Last obstacle wants Heart (or Winter). I add a second Heart Disciple.

Currently: 0 money, 10 Heart, 5 Lantern, 10 Edge, 3 obstacle down.

And it's over! Enjoy your spoils, remember that you'll get Notoriety for completing

the Expedition so be careful with law enforcement.

How to Make Money & Earn Promotions:

Some people have trouble making money in the early game, so here is a walkthrough to ensure you never go hungry again.

A Junior Position:

The most reliable way to make money is to work at Glover & Glover. To apply for a junior position, simply put a reason card in you work slot. This job will barely cover your living expenses, but it will be enough for now.

You might be tempted to put a reason card into your work to earn a promotion; don't do this quite yet. I would recommend waiting until you have at least two reason, as the next step in the ladder is quite demanding. To gain a second reason, place your first reason card in the study slot two times in a row. This will give you two erudition. Place these two erudition in your study slot and you will gain your second reason.

Now add reason to your job while you're working and you'll earn a promotion.

If you have earned a promotion to a standard position before getting your second reason, don't worry! Just ignore your boss's demands for overtime. The only thing he can do is dock your pay.

A Standard Position:

Congratulations on your new job! You might have noticed your boss is a real jerk. He will demand you work overtime and dock your pay if you don't. He really doesn't like you, and for as long as he is your boss you won't get another promotion. This is why he must suffer an "accident".

Either put your health or a follower into the explore slot until you find some hired help, preferably with the Edge or Moth aspect. Once you have a minion you are happy with, put them in the talk slot with your job. Wait for a while, and with luck Mr. Alden will be reduced to a gibbering mess or a red mist. (Note: if an Edge minion fails to kill Mr. Alden, they will not return, but if a Moth minion fails to make Mr. Alden go insane, they will return.)

Now you simply have to apply more effort to your job, and you will gain a promotion.

A Senior Position:

This position is much better than your old one. It pays well, and your boss is kind.

But you can rise higher still. Using the same tactics you used to remove Mr. Alden, you can remove the younger Glover.

Once the younger Glover has been dealt with, you simply need to put passion in the work slot after starting your job, (this won't trigger a minor victory if the younger Glover is dealt with) you will have a chance to get a promotion. If you don't get a promotion right away, don't worry; you will get the promotion if you keep trying.

A Seat at Glover & Glover:

This is the highest point you can achieve at Glover & Glover. The job comes with a great deal of perks: The job only takes 50 seconds to complete, it pays way more than you put in the job, and it protects you from the law by absorbing notoriety. Beware though; every time it eats up notoriety you risk you position!

When your position covers up your notoriety, there is a chance the elder Glover will take notice. The first time he does, he will give you a warning. This will cause your job to take 60 seconds to complete. The second time he takes notice, he will fire you and give you 8 funds worth of severance pay. You will not be able to get this position, or any position at Glover & Glover back!

It is for this reason that I would recommend laying low until you have amassed a wealth of 150+ funds, then letting your job eat your notoriety until you lose it. 150 funds should be more than enough for the rest of the game.

This is a good starting approach, but it is by no means the only one! I encourage you to find other ways of making ends meet once your are more experienced with the game.

Quick Guide to Rites:

A quick guide to Rite's, what they do, how to use them, and what to avoid.

Introduction:

Here in this guide i will give you a quick breakdown on Rites. Rites are a useful tool for you to use, as they allow you to return decrepitude to health, turn reason to passion and vise versa, and best and most dangerously of all, you are able to summon powerful minions with stats greater than any follower you could find.

Please keep in mind that this is just a guide to help you understand the mechanics of Rites, as I won't be covering the specific recipes needed to summon each kind of creature.

Getting Rites:

Before any Rite can be attempted, you need to get it first. From my experience, the only place to get rites is reading books. You can get about 2 different rites from the bookstore books before it closes, the rest will have to come from expeditions or, if you're lucky, the auction house.

During the course of the game, i ran into 10 different rites, each one requiring different sacrifices to use. (More on mechanics of rites later).

Expeditions are difficult in the early game as you lack a lot of the skills needed to succeed, plus you run the risk of losing the few followers you have, so use caution if you want to attempt them before you have disciples.

Once you have a rite, you need to drag the rite to the work area in order to use it. This will pull up the rite page in the work box. I'd recommend pausing your game here, as it takes a while to see what you are even able to summon when you first start out.

Performing Rites: Risk and Reward:

So you now have a rite, now comes the fun part. So each rite has 3 slots for you to place various resources in, from you lore knowledge, to followers, to the trinkets you've collected so far. Each rite has different slots, so you may not be able to use all of your resources at hand. (Ex. some rites allow you to sacrifce followers in the ritual, while others want you to give up one of your tools.) All rites only allow you to use one type of each card, so you can't use three tools or two lore knowledge cards with a minion. There are always 4 slots, but the desire slot will never be used except for the game-winning rite at the end of the game, at least as far as i've found.

Now as for the various rites you can carry out, there are a few important things to remember.

Every summon rite I found in my playthrough required knock, the purple key, to

perform. The amount needed varies, but you will need it if you wish to summon a

minion. Incantations (Lore knowledge cards) are used in nearly every rite, so

try and get a knock lore card quickly. If you are having trouble upgrading the

knock card, remember that you can upgrade knock with any other lore card of the

same level, with the exception of mysterious lore cards (The pink ones).

You can use rites to turn decrepitude into health, but it will also produce

fascination and notoriety (i suppose people notice when the limb starts springing down the road).

Rites can turn reason into passion and vise-versa. I never personally used this

in my playthrough, but I imagine there will likely be some fascination produced, will check and write back later.

All minions will last 180 seconds. After that time, they will vanish. There are

a few minions that can teach you a rare language, but requires a base language

for them to teach it to you (I believe latin and greek are the bases used.) Also, when summoning a minion, it is possible for them to attempt to break free, if this happens, you can use reasoning to cancel the summon (you still lose the resource that was in the consume slot) or passion to attempt to regain control. I believe this gives you a 50% chance to regain control, but I am unsure. If they escape, they will attack one of the characters on the board, anyone with a mortal symbol. When they attack, they have a chance to either drive their target mad, or eat them. I had about 6 or so minions escape during my game, but none of them ever succeeded at killing. (Either bugged or just really low odds.)

Finally and most importantly, keep an eye on the rite card when you use it, each one has one slot that consumes the object placed there, that can be a follower, tool, resource, even knowledge. Keep that in mind when you wish to summon.

Conclusion:

Rites are a very powerful part of the game, but they take awhile to gather the

required resources. Expeditions and dreaming of the Way will give you a steady

flow of resources, and upgrading your lore knowledge will give you a large amoung of options.