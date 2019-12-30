Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Easy XP and Praxis Kits:

Go to the computer in your apartment in Prague, then navigate to Smart Home. Once you have chosen the "Smart Home" option, select the "Lock/Unlock Doors" option until the apartment is locked. Next, jump out of the window in the bathroom and climb back up to the apartment. You may need Icarus Landing to survive the jump. After climbing back up, hack the door to unlock it and get 100 XP for each successful hack. The quickest way to hack is to consider the top left corner of the hacking screen as north. Hack 1 south and 1 east, fortify both directories and port, then hack 1 east and 1 north. Repeat this as many times as desired. Note: This exploit/glitch was performed on an unpatched version of the game. It will eventually get patched. To avoid not being able to use this exploit, either do not install new patches before using this exploit or delete the patches. You can avoid patches being installed by disconnecting from the internet until you are ready for the game to install new patches.

Easy stealing:

A lot of the nice items in stores are usually located in locked rooms. To easily steal them, have one large object (you need aug to carry the object) and the ability to hack the door. Place the object so it fully covers you from view of the store's guards and owner of the store, then hack the door and take all the items.

Easy door hacking

Any locked doors can be hacked with the multi-tool while tars, police, and others are watching and they will not react in any way.

Secret keycodes and passwords:

The following is a list of keycodes and passwords in the game. They can be found multiple ways, such as hacking into computer systems, viewing the e-mails of pocket secretaries, talking to NPCs, and exploring hidden areas of the game using the mini-map. These codes are helpful in opening secured doors and lockers without triggering an area-wide alarm.

Location - Description - Code:

Dubai

In a storage area on the Dubai rooftop (Level 2)

4801

Dubai

Atrium door keycode in Dubai Penthouse 1B

0682

Zelen Poor Apartment 22

Door keycode to Poor Apartment 22

0310

Zelen Poor Apartment 23

Safe code inside Apartment 23 (on the first floor, to the north and across from the vendor). You can get inside through a window from the ground floor. The safe is hidden behind the refrigerator; the augmentation to move heavy objects is required to reach it. Neuropozyne, revolver, and Biocell are inside.

9002

Zelen Poor Apartment 23

Teresa Petrauska's computer password (name of the actress on the movie poster behind the computer)

krodine

Zelen Poor Apartment 31

Daria Myska's computer password

starlight

Zelen Poor Apartment 41

Josef Severn's computer password

thevoidwhichbinds

Capek Fountain Station

Ticket Booth Door keycode

3998

Konicky & Hracky Toys Factory

Security Hub

1980

Konicky & Hracky Toy Factory

Safe code inside the mini storage near Adam's apartment and Konycky & Hracky building

2489

Konicky & Hracky Toy Factory

Locker code on the right

1998

Svobody Beer Pub

In a building south of Adam's apartment complex is a pub called Svobody Beer. The owner will request some Neuropozyne. If you give it to her, she will start selling medical supplies for 250 credits and give you the code to her basement door.

1015

Tourist Information Center

Tourist Information Center

1591

Palisade Sewer Level 3

On the third level of Palisade Sewer

1363

Palisade Sewer Level 4

Otar Botkoveli's casino safe code

4863

Palisade Sewer Level 4

Otar Botkoveli's computer password in Casino, Security Hub

otarminator

DaiTaga

Basement keycode at DaiTaga

5622

Tech Noir

Storage keycode in Tech Noir

2469

North Prague

Vadim Orlov's safe code

3608

Near TaskForce 29

Storage locker keycode near TaskForce 29 Headquarters

6354

TaskForce 29

Safe code next to a computer on a desk in a small room in TaskForce 29 building near the shooting range

2023

TaskForce 29

Door keycode to the IT Support area on the first floor of TaskForce 29

5545

TaskForce 29

Computer password in Server room in TaskForce 29

Clod04sfd8s

TaskForce 29

Ethan's computer password in TaskForce 29

FrakkingUpTheA

TaskForce 29

Vincent Black's safe code in TaskForce 29

7913

TaskForce 29

Aria Argento's computer password in room next to the shooting range in TaskForce 29

tuscany2023

TaskForce 29

Dr. Jennifer Phillips' computer password in TaskForce 29 Infirmary

neuropozyne

TaskForce 29

TaskForce 29 Infirmary storage room safe code (contains Neuropozyne and Triangle code)

4822

TaskForce 29

Peter Chang's computer password in TaskForce 29 Level 2

Aphasia5689

TaskForce 29

Vincent Black's computer password in his office on Level 2 in TaskForce 29 Organized Crime room (password is case-sensitive)

Origami1970

TaskForce 29

Duncan Macready's computer password in his office on Level 2 in TaskForce 29 Counter-Terrorism Unit (password is case-sensitive)

Sharp007

Ruzicka Station

Maintenance room door keycode. It is the first door to the right as you climb the stairs towards the police infested restricted area.

0808

Ruzicka Station

Ruzicka Security room door keycode

8066

Ruzicka Station

Security computer's password

DELLAROCCA

Ruzicka Station

Ticket Booth computer terminal password

ANTARES

Golem City – The Utulek Complex

Dr. Martine Onzime's safe code (apartment is on Level 4 of the complex in the southwest corner)

9990

Golem City – The Utulek Complex

Police Barracks North on Level 3

2223

Golem City – The Utulek Complex

Medical lockup on Level 3 (behind the police barracks)

6123

Golem City – The Utulek Complex

Locked area

2046

Golem City – The Throat

Code for laser deactivation terminal

3354

Golem City – The Utulek Complex

Locked area

2046

Golem City – ARC Living Quarters

Security gate code

3468

Golem City – ARC Living Quarters

Code for computer in room 350420 in ARC Restricted Area

Vm451

Golem City – ARC Operations

Code for far left Mini-Storage in ARC Restricted Area (northwest on Level 2 –- close to elevator that takes you to Talos)

2544

Golem City – ARC Operations

Kvido Barkus' computer password on Level 2

ou812

Golem City – ARC Operations

Marek's computer password on Level 2

pozy45

Golem City – ARC Operations

Viktor Marchenko's computer password on Level 2

strmsrg

Golem City – ARC Restricted Area

Ty Zahrada's security password on Level 5 (controls drones)

raptor

Pilgrim Station

Server Room keycode inside Employee Only area of Pilgrim Station

9143

Governmental Registration Office

During Mission 10, you will meet with Janus in the abandoned information center in the Central Plaza. You will get the password for the computer from Agent Kraft, the guard in front of the building.

SAMITHEDOG

Time Machine

Door keycode for the Koller's storage behind his shop

1984

Samizdat's Office

Door keycode to Samizdat's office in the sewers

5431

Cybercrimes Office

Selina Carter's laptop code

7734

Lekarna Pharmacy

Nicholas Cipra's computer password

owningthedevil

Palisade Bank

Executive services room keycode

9593

Palisade Bank

Executive Vault Room A08 keycode

1305

Palisade Bank

Account Management Level 8 keycode

0863

Palisade Bank

Executive A09 safe code on Level 7

2357

Palisade Bank

Keycode for door to Account Manager Office on Level 8 (restricted area)

0831

Palisade Bank

Safe code in the secret room in Vault A

1114

Palisade Bank

Computer password on the third floor in the Security Room

clemenza

Palisade Bank

Safe code in Vault B

1110

Palisade Bank

Computer password on Level 7 Security Room

aklvd6681

Palisade Bank

A button under the desk in the Executive Services Room reveals a safe

6477

Palisade Bank

Maintenance Room keycode in Garage Level 3, to the right of the main entrance

6745

Palisade Bank

Door keycode to IT Services on Level 9

1969

Palisade Bank

Safe code in Room B, Row 01

6641

Palisade Bank

Keycode to the CEO's office

0211

Palisade Bank

VIP Vault in Room B, Row 06.

1996

Palisade Bank

Safe code to VIP safe of Prybil family

0310

Palisade Bank

John Miller's safe code

1363

Palisade Station

Keycode for room on third level

0666

Tubehouse

Keycode to door in Tubehouse Electronics Store

0310

Palisade Station

Code for Mini-Storage

2565

Kopecky's Puppet Shop

Keycode for locked workshop in Kopecky's Puppet Shop

4465

LIMB Clinic

Keycode to open the door to LIMB Clinic during the "Taking Care Of Business" mission

4464

Helipad building near Limb Clinic

Keycode for the front door when told to meet Miller at a helipad during the "Taking Care Of Business" mission

4465

London Apex Center, Floor 2

Keycode for the VIP room in London Apex Centre during the "Secure The Convention Centre" and "Protecting The Future" missions

2202

Allison Complex

Keycode for door that goes up to the fourth floor of Allison Complex

0011

London Apex Centre

For the security override switch in Liam Slater's office (CSO's main office). You will use it during the "Secure The Convention Centre" mission

5395

Prague Side Mission

Keycode for locked gate in "Neon Nights" side mission in Dvali base in the sewers near Capek Station

0311

Registration Building near Monument Station

Keycode for back room in the "Golden Ticket" side mission during the objective that leads to the Registration Building

6788

Near Palisade Station

During the "Fade To Black" side mission, Dobromila will give you a map to the storage locker in exchange for the Train Ticket you found in Black's office. The Vlasta's storage locker is west of Palisade Station.

2565

Modern apartment – Hlavni 33 (near Palisade Station)

Apartment 201 door keycode

6864

Modern apartment – Hlavni 33 (near Palisade Station)

Right storage locker on the ground floor

4227

Modern apartment – Hlavni 33 (near Palisade Station)

Left storage locker on the ground floor

2913

Safehouse near Red Queen

During the "All In The Family" side mission, there is an objective that sends you to the safehouse. The locked door is on the third floor.

0666

Jensen's Stories (pre-order bonus)

Tarvo's offices on Floor 2 during the "Investigating The Bombing" mission

1029

Jensen's Stories (pre-order bonus)

Tarvo's offices on Floor 2 during the "Investigating The Bombing" mission

1703

Jensen's Stories (pre-order bonus)

Tarvo's offices on Floor 4 during the "Investigating The Bombing" mission

4826

Easy grenade launcher:

Near the front entrance that leads into the area where the augmentation doctor lives in Praque is a police truck. Inside the back of it is a grenade launcher. Simply steal it to obtain it. If you open it, an alarm will go off.

Extra Praxis Kits:

Successfully complete the indicated tasks to get additional Praxis Kits:

Successfully complete Story mode to get two Praxis Kits.

Successfully complete all levels with "Mastermind" status (with as few turns as possible) to get one Praxis Kit.

Successfully complete the first set of weekly puzzles to get one Praxis Kits. There is a new puzzle to solve each day. You can access them by clicking on the World icon in the top left corner of the game.

Successfully complete the second set of weekly puzzles to get one Praxis Kit.

Defeating the final Boss with a single hit on any difficulty:

To kill Viktor Marchenko using the non-lethal method in stealth (no alarms) on any difficulty, you need an EMP grenade or EMP mine. Mines work better because he cannot run away from them. After he is hit by the EMP, you can cloak yourself and sneak up to him to perform a melee takedown. He goes down in a single hit. He always walks the same path -- just place the mine and hide behind cover. There is an EMP mine and some crafting parts on the left side upper floor. You can craft a mine template and then combine it with the EMP mine. If you cannot craft a mine, use the EMP grenade. Completing the game without killing and triggering alarms unlocks the "Foxiest Of The Hounds" and "Pacifist" achievements. Completing it on hardest difficulty unlocks the "I Never Asked For This" achievement.

Easy "Adept Of The Metaverse" achievement"

Successfully complete all three tutorials in Mission 1: Black Market Buy to get the "Adept Of The Metaverse" achievement. At certain points the game will pause and give you a tutorial pop-up. You can either accept or decline them. They can be found at the following locations:

1. After hacking the first door panel.

2. After the first elevator ride.

3. In the room after the second tutorial. Depending on what path you take, you will get a different tutorial -- either go through the vent on the right or go through the door on the left. You only need complete one of the two.

Easy "A Heated Combination" achievement:

At the very first keypad you find (which is story related and unmissable) in Mission 1: Black Market Buy, enter "0451" as the code to open the door and get the "A Heated Combination" achievement.

Easy "Singh No Swan Song" achievement

At the end of Mission 1: Black Market Buy, you get the "Stop The Chopper From Escaping" and "Protect Singh" objectives. You will go down an elevator and encounter a large number of enemies. Ignore all the enemies and quickly run straight to the front left side of the chopper to remove the battery from it and ground it. Try to reach the chopper before the sand storm begins. It is recommended to not shoot your weapon at all in this section and just run. If you take too long, Singh will get killed by the enemies and you must reload the latest save.

Easy "Time Traveler" achievement:

Instead of following the normal story path in Mission 2: Morning Comes Too Soon, do the "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator" objective before this side mission even begins. At the start of Mission 2, use the subway to travel to the north-eastern point of Prague. Then, go to the Russian Underground Casino. In the office on the top floor is a safe. Get the calibrator from the safe (hack the keypad near the safe to open it). Next, go back the way you came and follow the waypoints to Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again. Successfully complete Mission 3. At the end when Koller asks you for the calibrator, give it to him to get the "Time Traveler" achievement. After main Mission 11, you can return to Koller and he will install the calibrator and you will get the "Fresh Out Of The Package" achievement.

Easy "Express Elevator To Hell, Going Down " achievement:

You can do this in the open world anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). For example, it can be done at a gangster hideout near Adam's apartment. Places with enemies are marked in red on the map. First, fully upgrade the "Icarus Landing" and "Typhoon" augmentations. This costs four Praxis Kits (you will get more than enough after Mission 3). Create a manual saved game before doing this so you can retry if anything goes wrong -- and reload it later to get your Praxis Kits back. Go up a tall building and drop down onto an enemy. While dropping down, activate the Icarus Strike. Then, follow up with the Typhoon to defeat another enemy. You are allowed to walk around after the Icarus Strike to get near another enemy. The Typhoon only hits enemies in close range. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision.

Easy "Ground Mail Was A Better Option" achievement:

You can do this in the open world anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). There is a flying drone by the street of Adam's apartment. Fully upgrade the "Remote Hacking" augmentation. Then, press [Hack] near a drone. When you hack it, a firewall will appear. There are some points marked in the firewall (usually 2-3 points). You must hit these points with perfect timing. When you do it correctly, the point will disappear. When you do it wrong, you will see a red "X" on the right side, in which case you must back out and try again. Hack the drone without getting a red "X" in the sidebar to disable it for a short time and get the "Ground Mail Was A Better Option" achievement.

Easy "****! Taser Fist!" achievement:

You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "Tesla" augmentation. There are many enemies close together in the casino. Get close to them and hold the assigned button to target four at the same time. Make sure there are no objects in the way. Hit four at once to get the "****! Taser Fist!" achievement. The achievement may not unlock until the enemies enter combat and started shooting. If you experience any issues, shoot up the place, wait for enemies to attack, then use Tesla during combat. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.

Easy "Ramming Speed!!" achievement:

You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "Icarus Dash" augmentation. There is a tunnel on the right side of the casino. Shoot around to lure the enemies there, then charge up an Icarus Dash (by holding the button you assigned it to) and dash into an enemy that is far away to get the "Ramming Speed!!" achievement. You must perform a very long dash; you will not get it if done at close range. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.

Easy "Slow & Sharp" achievement:

You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "Focus Enhancement" and "Nanoblade" augmentations. There are many enemies close together in the casino. Enable Focus Enhancement (slows down time), then immediately aim your nanoblade and shoot it into an enemy (legs or upper body). Hitting an enemy directly will make the nanoblade explode on impact. Do not shoot on the ground or at another object -- hit the enemy directly to get the "Slow & Sharp" achievement. If you experience any issues, make sure the enemies are on alert and attacking you. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.

Easy "The Invincible Body, Fighting An Iron Devil" achievement:

You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must buy the "Titan" augmentation. It is recommended to fully upgrade it to make it easier. Hide behind cover and wait for enemies to throw a grenade (grenades are marked with a triangle around them). Then, activate the Titan Armor and run into the grenade to absord the damage and get "The Invincible Body, Fighting An Iron Devil " achievement. You may have to shoot around to make the enemies attack you. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.

Easy "This Is Great For Spring Cleaning" achievement:

You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "P.E.P.S" augmentation. Attack enemies with one precision shot (hold button) and one knockback shot (tap button) to get the "This Is Great For Spring Cleaning" achievement. It only counts when you hit an enemy during combat. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.

Easy "The Golden Rookery" achievement:

The gold penguin can be found in the starting area of Mission 7: The Rucker Extraction. After a police officer stops you, go up the ladder on the left, then the ladder on the right. Inside a building on the right side (after going up both ladders) is the penguin. It is a physical object that you must collect and carry with you -- it does not go in your inventory. You have to deliver it to the area with the first enemies of this mission, which is much later in the mission, near the end, but before talking to Rucker. After getting the penguin, follow the waypoints and sneak past the policemen. Get the elevator keycard from the police officer in the second market area (after police station). The elevators are a shortcut and will make this much easier. In the area with the moving platforms, hack the terminal (security level 5) to reach the elevator on the other side. Use a multi-tool if you cannot hack it (can be crafted for 120 parts or found later in the mission). When you reach the first area with enemies, there is a cutscene. After the cutscene, run straight to the end of the area and drop down one floor. Go through the door on the left. You can then punch a hole in the wall. Behind that wall is the penguin colony. You need the "Punch Through Wall" augmentation to do this. Put the penguin on the chair with the other penguins to get a free Praxis Kit and "The Golden Rookery" achievement.

Easy "Between Technology & The Divine" achievement:

Near the end of Mission 7: The Rucker Extraction, after making your way through an enemy facility, you will meet Talos Rucker. You will have a lengthy unskippable conversation with him. Select the following dialogue options to get the "Between Technology & The Divine" achievement:

1. Turn Tables

2. Patronize

3. Justify

4. Turn Tables

Easy "So Many Cucumbers" achievement:

After your debate with Talos Rucker in Mission 7: The Rucker Extraction, you must escape the area and reach an extraction point. You will go through a large market area/greenhouse with many enemies. There are lots of cucumbers everywhere. To get the "So Many Cucumbers" achievement, one cucumber must be shot and destroyed by an enemy. Shooting it yourself do not work. Simply get spotted and run away from the enemies. They will shoot up the place and will likely hit a cucumber as you run away from them. Alternately, stand next to a cucumber and let the enemies shoot at you.

Easy "The Net Is Vast And Infinite" achievement:

During Mission 9: Checking Out The Men In Charge, you will have to use the neural subnet in the TF29 facility to visit a computer simulation (just like breach mode). You have to complete one short level without raising an alarm. There are only a few cameras and laser grids that could cause an alarm. All of this is very easy to avoid. You can use the environment to your advantage by using remote hacking. Note: Create a backup save before this section so you can retry if something goes wrong.

Easy "Ballsy" achievement:

After Mission 10, you will have to decide whether to save Allison or rob a bank. Choose to help Allison. This will lead to Mission 11: Confronting The Bomb-Maker, where you enter the church of the Machinegod (the area is locked prior to this mission). In the backyard of the church are some basketballs and a basket. Throw the ball into the basket to get the "Ballsy" achievement.

Easy "Core Driller" achievement:

When Mission 13: G.A.R.M. begins, you will go up a ladder and reach the drill room. You must put a biocell into the drill console. If you do not have a biocell, you can find one at the end of the hallway on the office desk (20 meters/yards from the drill console). Then, do the following:

1. Press the Left button on the drill console to move the drill.

2. During the conversation, the best option to choose is "Scold" since enemies will enter the room if you mess up.

3. Press the Up button on the drill console.

4. Press the Up button again on the drill console.

5. Press the Right button on the drill console.

6. Activate the Red button on the drill console.

The core drill will now open a new optional path for you and you will get the "Core Driller" achievement.

Easy "Invisible War" achievement:

You need the "Cloak Takedown Support" upgrade of the Glass-Shield augmentation to do this. It allows you to melee takedown enemies while remaining cloaked yourself. After defeating Marchenko in Mission 17: Protecting The Future, you must protect the delegates. On your way there, you will reach a turret with two enemies walking around it. These enemies will cloak themselves automatically. Use your own cloak augmentation and get very close to the enemy. When he cloaks himself, very quickly and repeatedly press [Melee]. It will not display the melee prompt on cloaked enemies. You also must have enough energy left (blue bar in bottom left corner). A melee takedown requires a lot of energy. You can use a biocell to quickly restore energy. Enter this mission well prepared and make sure you fully upgrade the cloak as early as possible. Keep at least one biocell for this section.

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

We Are Human Beings: You completed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on any difficulty.

Pacifist: You completed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided without killing a single soul. Bosses are people, too.

Foxiest of the Hounds: You triggered zero alarms during an entire playthrough.

A Heated Combination: Enter a classic numerical code in the game's first keypad.

Ghost: Cross enemy territory like a ghost, raising no hostile reaction from anyone.

Singh No Swan Song: Have Singh's back when it matters most.

Between Technology and the Divine: Complete & win the debate with Talos Rucker.

The Golden Rookery: Find the missing Gold Penguin and return him back to his colony.

Core Driller: Use the Ice Drill to bypass a large section of the GARM facility.

Time Traveler: You managed to bring Koller the Neuroplasticity Calibrator before he even asked you for it.

Tablet Collector: Collect and read every unique eBook.

Ruthless Efficiency: Fully upgrade a weapon of your choice.

Humanity +: Fully upgrade a branch of your Augmentation Tree.

And Embrace What You've Become: Install at least one experimental augmentation.

The Jack of All Augments: Invest in at least one augmentation in every branch of the Aug Tree.

The Invincible Body, Fighting an Iron Devil: Block an incoming enemy explosive with the Titan Shield.

Slow & Sharp: Land an Explosive Nanoblade Shot on three enemies at once while the Focus Augmentation is active.

This Is Great For Spring Cleaning: Use both Knockback & Precision functions of the P.E.P.S. Arm Cannon at least once.

Ramming Speed!!: Ram Dash into an enemy NPC with a fully charged Icarus Dash.

Express Elevator to Hell, Going Down: Land an Icarus Landing & Strike on foes and clear out the pack with the Typhoon. Just to make sure.

Invisible War: Incapacitate a cloaked enemy while still remaining cloaked yourself.

Ground Mail Was a Better Option: Flawlessly disable a Drone via Remote Hacking.

****! Taser Fist!: Lock-On and deploy the Quad Arc upgrade of the Tesla Knuckle on four enemies at once.

I Can Only Fight Enemies I Can See: Complete one Hacking Challenge with Fog Security without using a Reveal Software.

Adept of the Metaverse: Engage in all Tutorials in Adam's first mission in Dubai.

Fresh Out of the Package: With Koller's help and the Neuroplasticity Calibrator, eliminate overclocking for experimental augs.

Data Disciple: Breach: Complete all servers in the Tier 1 Network.

Data Detective: Breach: Complete a Darknet file.

Data Expert: Breach: Complete all servers in the Tier 2 Network.

Data Master: Breach: Complete all servers in the Tier 3 Network.

I Never Asked For This: You completed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on the highest possible difficulty. Hats off.

The Supreme Enlightened: You watched the End Credits and found the surprise inside.

Spokes in Two Wheels: You managed to stop both the bombing & the Orchid poisoning. You're a living legend!

He's [Not] Dead, Jim: By using the Antidote, you saved the life of Jim Miller.

God Killer: You completed the debate with Allison Stanek.

Honor Holds Us All Together: You completed the debate with Otar Botkoveli.

Laputan Machine: You used Marchenko's Kill Switch to defeat him, proving that some things can cut deeper than steel.

The Net Is Vast and Infinite: Using Jim's keycard, you infiltrated the NSN and viewed a recording without triggering any alarms.

So Many Cucumbers: Deus Ex Is All About Cucumbers...

Samizdat: You opted to work with the Samizdat group & spread their news throughout Picus media streams.

K is for Kazdy: You freed K and Bones from the prison cell and escorted them to safety.

The Harvester: You convinced Detective Montag that neither Gunn nor Radko could be the murderer.

The Golden Ticket: You made a tough decision as to whether Irenka Bauer or Edward Brod would get to stay in Prague.

The Last Harvest: Using the CASIE and Dr. Cipra's keyword, you convinced Daria she isn't who she thinks she is.

01011000: You pieced together the mysterious contact and aided Helle in remembering who she really is.

Cult of Personality: By uncovering the key to Richard's persuasive powers, you broke his control and freed his followers.

All in the Family: You aided Otar when he sought help with a family matter.

Handle with Care: You helped Olivie escape Prague.

Neon Nights: You halted the production of Neon in the city.

Ballsy: You Know What To Do.