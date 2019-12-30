Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

- PC
Easy XP and Praxis Kits:
Go to the computer in your apartment in Prague, then navigate to Smart Home. Once you have chosen the "Smart Home" option, select the "Lock/Unlock Doors" option until the apartment is locked. Next, jump out of the window in the bathroom and climb back up to the apartment. You may need Icarus Landing to survive the jump. After climbing back up, hack the door to unlock it and get 100 XP for each successful hack. The quickest way to hack is to consider the top left corner of the hacking screen as north. Hack 1 south and 1 east, fortify both directories and port, then hack 1 east and 1 north. Repeat this as many times as desired. Note: This exploit/glitch was performed on an unpatched version of the game. It will eventually get patched. To avoid not being able to use this exploit, either do not install new patches before using this exploit or delete the patches. You can avoid patches being installed by disconnecting from the internet until you are ready for the game to install new patches.
Easy stealing:
A lot of the nice items in stores are usually located in locked rooms. To easily steal them, have one large object (you need aug to carry the object) and the ability to hack the door. Place the object so it fully covers you from view of the store's guards and owner of the store, then hack the door and take all the items.
Easy door hacking
Any locked doors can be hacked with the multi-tool while tars, police, and others are watching and they will not react in any way.
Secret keycodes and passwords:
The following is a list of keycodes and passwords in the game. They can be found multiple ways, such as hacking into computer systems, viewing the e-mails of pocket secretaries, talking to NPCs, and exploring hidden areas of the game using the mini-map. These codes are helpful in opening secured doors and lockers without triggering an area-wide alarm.
Location - Description - Code:
Dubai
In a storage area on the Dubai rooftop (Level 2)
4801
Dubai
Atrium door keycode in Dubai Penthouse 1B
0682
Zelen Poor Apartment 22
Door keycode to Poor Apartment 22
0310
Zelen Poor Apartment 23
Safe code inside Apartment 23 (on the first floor, to the north and across from the vendor). You can get inside through a window from the ground floor. The safe is hidden behind the refrigerator; the augmentation to move heavy objects is required to reach it. Neuropozyne, revolver, and Biocell are inside.
9002
Zelen Poor Apartment 23
Teresa Petrauska's computer password (name of the actress on the movie poster behind the computer)
krodine
Zelen Poor Apartment 31
Daria Myska's computer password
starlight
Zelen Poor Apartment 41
Josef Severn's computer password
thevoidwhichbinds
Capek Fountain Station
Ticket Booth Door keycode
3998
Konicky & Hracky Toys Factory
Security Hub
1980
Konicky & Hracky Toy Factory
Safe code inside the mini storage near Adam's apartment and Konycky & Hracky building
2489
Konicky & Hracky Toy Factory
Locker code on the right
1998
Svobody Beer Pub
In a building south of Adam's apartment complex is a pub called Svobody Beer. The owner will request some Neuropozyne. If you give it to her, she will start selling medical supplies for 250 credits and give you the code to her basement door.
1015
Tourist Information Center
Tourist Information Center
1591
Palisade Sewer Level 3
On the third level of Palisade Sewer
1363
Palisade Sewer Level 4
Otar Botkoveli's casino safe code
4863
Palisade Sewer Level 4
Otar Botkoveli's computer password in Casino, Security Hub
otarminator
DaiTaga
Basement keycode at DaiTaga
5622
Tech Noir
Storage keycode in Tech Noir
2469
North Prague
Vadim Orlov's safe code
3608
Near TaskForce 29
Storage locker keycode near TaskForce 29 Headquarters
6354
TaskForce 29
Safe code next to a computer on a desk in a small room in TaskForce 29 building near the shooting range
2023
TaskForce 29
Door keycode to the IT Support area on the first floor of TaskForce 29
5545
TaskForce 29
Computer password in Server room in TaskForce 29
Clod04sfd8s
TaskForce 29
Ethan's computer password in TaskForce 29
FrakkingUpTheA
TaskForce 29
Vincent Black's safe code in TaskForce 29
7913
TaskForce 29
Aria Argento's computer password in room next to the shooting range in TaskForce 29
tuscany2023
TaskForce 29
Dr. Jennifer Phillips' computer password in TaskForce 29 Infirmary
neuropozyne
TaskForce 29
TaskForce 29 Infirmary storage room safe code (contains Neuropozyne and Triangle code)
4822
TaskForce 29
Peter Chang's computer password in TaskForce 29 Level 2
Aphasia5689
TaskForce 29
Vincent Black's computer password in his office on Level 2 in TaskForce 29 Organized Crime room (password is case-sensitive)
Origami1970
TaskForce 29
Duncan Macready's computer password in his office on Level 2 in TaskForce 29 Counter-Terrorism Unit (password is case-sensitive)
Sharp007
Ruzicka Station
Maintenance room door keycode. It is the first door to the right as you climb the stairs towards the police infested restricted area.
0808
Ruzicka Station
Ruzicka Security room door keycode
8066
Ruzicka Station
Security computer's password
DELLAROCCA
Ruzicka Station
Ticket Booth computer terminal password
ANTARES
Golem City – The Utulek Complex
Dr. Martine Onzime's safe code (apartment is on Level 4 of the complex in the southwest corner)
9990
Golem City – The Utulek Complex
Police Barracks North on Level 3
2223
Golem City – The Utulek Complex
Medical lockup on Level 3 (behind the police barracks)
6123
Golem City – The Utulek Complex
Locked area
2046
Golem City – The Throat
Code for laser deactivation terminal
3354
Golem City – The Utulek Complex
Locked area
2046
Golem City – ARC Living Quarters
Security gate code
3468
Golem City – ARC Living Quarters
Code for computer in room 350420 in ARC Restricted Area
Vm451
Golem City – ARC Operations
Code for far left Mini-Storage in ARC Restricted Area (northwest on Level 2 –- close to elevator that takes you to Talos)
2544
Golem City – ARC Operations
Kvido Barkus' computer password on Level 2
ou812
Golem City – ARC Operations
Marek's computer password on Level 2
pozy45
Golem City – ARC Operations
Viktor Marchenko's computer password on Level 2
strmsrg
Golem City – ARC Restricted Area
Ty Zahrada's security password on Level 5 (controls drones)
raptor
Pilgrim Station
Server Room keycode inside Employee Only area of Pilgrim Station
9143
Governmental Registration Office
During Mission 10, you will meet with Janus in the abandoned information center in the Central Plaza. You will get the password for the computer from Agent Kraft, the guard in front of the building.
SAMITHEDOG
Time Machine
Door keycode for the Koller's storage behind his shop
1984
Samizdat's Office
Door keycode to Samizdat's office in the sewers
5431
Cybercrimes Office
Selina Carter's laptop code
7734
Lekarna Pharmacy
Nicholas Cipra's computer password
owningthedevil
Palisade Bank
Executive services room keycode
9593
Palisade Bank
Executive Vault Room A08 keycode
1305
Palisade Bank
Account Management Level 8 keycode
0863
Palisade Bank
Executive A09 safe code on Level 7
2357
Palisade Bank
Keycode for door to Account Manager Office on Level 8 (restricted area)
0831
Palisade Bank
Safe code in the secret room in Vault A
1114
Palisade Bank
Computer password on the third floor in the Security Room
clemenza
Palisade Bank
Safe code in Vault B
1110
Palisade Bank
Computer password on Level 7 Security Room
aklvd6681
Palisade Bank
A button under the desk in the Executive Services Room reveals a safe
6477
Palisade Bank
Maintenance Room keycode in Garage Level 3, to the right of the main entrance
6745
Palisade Bank
Door keycode to IT Services on Level 9
1969
Palisade Bank
Safe code in Room B, Row 01
6641
Palisade Bank
Keycode to the CEO's office
0211
Palisade Bank
VIP Vault in Room B, Row 06.
1996
Palisade Bank
Safe code to VIP safe of Prybil family
0310
Palisade Bank
John Miller's safe code
1363
Palisade Station
Keycode for room on third level
0666
Tubehouse
Keycode to door in Tubehouse Electronics Store
0310
Palisade Station
Code for Mini-Storage
2565
Kopecky's Puppet Shop
Keycode for locked workshop in Kopecky's Puppet Shop
4465
LIMB Clinic
Keycode to open the door to LIMB Clinic during the "Taking Care Of Business" mission
4464
Helipad building near Limb Clinic
Keycode for the front door when told to meet Miller at a helipad during the "Taking Care Of Business" mission
4465
London Apex Center, Floor 2
Keycode for the VIP room in London Apex Centre during the "Secure The Convention Centre" and "Protecting The Future" missions
2202
Allison Complex
Keycode for door that goes up to the fourth floor of Allison Complex
0011
London Apex Centre
For the security override switch in Liam Slater's office (CSO's main office). You will use it during the "Secure The Convention Centre" mission
5395
Prague Side Mission
Keycode for locked gate in "Neon Nights" side mission in Dvali base in the sewers near Capek Station
0311
Registration Building near Monument Station
Keycode for back room in the "Golden Ticket" side mission during the objective that leads to the Registration Building
6788
Near Palisade Station
During the "Fade To Black" side mission, Dobromila will give you a map to the storage locker in exchange for the Train Ticket you found in Black's office. The Vlasta's storage locker is west of Palisade Station.
2565
Modern apartment – Hlavni 33 (near Palisade Station)
Apartment 201 door keycode
6864
Modern apartment – Hlavni 33 (near Palisade Station)
Right storage locker on the ground floor
4227
Modern apartment – Hlavni 33 (near Palisade Station)
Left storage locker on the ground floor
2913
Safehouse near Red Queen
During the "All In The Family" side mission, there is an objective that sends you to the safehouse. The locked door is on the third floor.
0666
Jensen's Stories (pre-order bonus)
Tarvo's offices on Floor 2 during the "Investigating The Bombing" mission
1029
Jensen's Stories (pre-order bonus)
Tarvo's offices on Floor 2 during the "Investigating The Bombing" mission
1703
Jensen's Stories (pre-order bonus)
Tarvo's offices on Floor 4 during the "Investigating The Bombing" mission
4826
Easy grenade launcher:
Near the front entrance that leads into the area where the augmentation doctor lives in Praque is a police truck. Inside the back of it is a grenade launcher. Simply steal it to obtain it. If you open it, an alarm will go off.
Extra Praxis Kits:
Successfully complete the indicated tasks to get additional Praxis Kits:
Successfully complete Story mode to get two Praxis Kits.
Successfully complete all levels with "Mastermind" status (with as few turns as possible) to get one Praxis Kit.
Successfully complete the first set of weekly puzzles to get one Praxis Kits. There is a new puzzle to solve each day. You can access them by clicking on the World icon in the top left corner of the game.
Successfully complete the second set of weekly puzzles to get one Praxis Kit.
Defeating the final Boss with a single hit on any difficulty:
To kill Viktor Marchenko using the non-lethal method in stealth (no alarms) on any difficulty, you need an EMP grenade or EMP mine. Mines work better because he cannot run away from them. After he is hit by the EMP, you can cloak yourself and sneak up to him to perform a melee takedown. He goes down in a single hit. He always walks the same path -- just place the mine and hide behind cover. There is an EMP mine and some crafting parts on the left side upper floor. You can craft a mine template and then combine it with the EMP mine. If you cannot craft a mine, use the EMP grenade. Completing the game without killing and triggering alarms unlocks the "Foxiest Of The Hounds" and "Pacifist" achievements. Completing it on hardest difficulty unlocks the "I Never Asked For This" achievement.
Easy "Adept Of The Metaverse" achievement"
Successfully complete all three tutorials in Mission 1: Black Market Buy to get the "Adept Of The Metaverse" achievement. At certain points the game will pause and give you a tutorial pop-up. You can either accept or decline them. They can be found at the following locations:
1. After hacking the first door panel.
2. After the first elevator ride.
3. In the room after the second tutorial. Depending on what path you take, you will get a different tutorial -- either go through the vent on the right or go through the door on the left. You only need complete one of the two.
Easy "A Heated Combination" achievement:
At the very first keypad you find (which is story related and unmissable) in Mission 1: Black Market Buy, enter "0451" as the code to open the door and get the "A Heated Combination" achievement.
Easy "Singh No Swan Song" achievement
At the end of Mission 1: Black Market Buy, you get the "Stop The Chopper From Escaping" and "Protect Singh" objectives. You will go down an elevator and encounter a large number of enemies. Ignore all the enemies and quickly run straight to the front left side of the chopper to remove the battery from it and ground it. Try to reach the chopper before the sand storm begins. It is recommended to not shoot your weapon at all in this section and just run. If you take too long, Singh will get killed by the enemies and you must reload the latest save.
Easy "Time Traveler" achievement:
Instead of following the normal story path in Mission 2: Morning Comes Too Soon, do the "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator" objective before this side mission even begins. At the start of Mission 2, use the subway to travel to the north-eastern point of Prague. Then, go to the Russian Underground Casino. In the office on the top floor is a safe. Get the calibrator from the safe (hack the keypad near the safe to open it). Next, go back the way you came and follow the waypoints to Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again. Successfully complete Mission 3. At the end when Koller asks you for the calibrator, give it to him to get the "Time Traveler" achievement. After main Mission 11, you can return to Koller and he will install the calibrator and you will get the "Fresh Out Of The Package" achievement.
Easy "Express Elevator To Hell, Going Down " achievement:
You can do this in the open world anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). For example, it can be done at a gangster hideout near Adam's apartment. Places with enemies are marked in red on the map. First, fully upgrade the "Icarus Landing" and "Typhoon" augmentations. This costs four Praxis Kits (you will get more than enough after Mission 3). Create a manual saved game before doing this so you can retry if anything goes wrong -- and reload it later to get your Praxis Kits back. Go up a tall building and drop down onto an enemy. While dropping down, activate the Icarus Strike. Then, follow up with the Typhoon to defeat another enemy. You are allowed to walk around after the Icarus Strike to get near another enemy. The Typhoon only hits enemies in close range. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision.
Easy "Ground Mail Was A Better Option" achievement:
You can do this in the open world anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). There is a flying drone by the street of Adam's apartment. Fully upgrade the "Remote Hacking" augmentation. Then, press [Hack] near a drone. When you hack it, a firewall will appear. There are some points marked in the firewall (usually 2-3 points). You must hit these points with perfect timing. When you do it correctly, the point will disappear. When you do it wrong, you will see a red "X" on the right side, in which case you must back out and try again. Hack the drone without getting a red "X" in the sidebar to disable it for a short time and get the "Ground Mail Was A Better Option" achievement.
Easy "****! Taser Fist!" achievement:
You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "Tesla" augmentation. There are many enemies close together in the casino. Get close to them and hold the assigned button to target four at the same time. Make sure there are no objects in the way. Hit four at once to get the "****! Taser Fist!" achievement. The achievement may not unlock until the enemies enter combat and started shooting. If you experience any issues, shoot up the place, wait for enemies to attack, then use Tesla during combat. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.
Easy "Ramming Speed!!" achievement:
You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "Icarus Dash" augmentation. There is a tunnel on the right side of the casino. Shoot around to lure the enemies there, then charge up an Icarus Dash (by holding the button you assigned it to) and dash into an enemy that is far away to get the "Ramming Speed!!" achievement. You must perform a very long dash; you will not get it if done at close range. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.
Easy "Slow & Sharp" achievement:
You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "Focus Enhancement" and "Nanoblade" augmentations. There are many enemies close together in the casino. Enable Focus Enhancement (slows down time), then immediately aim your nanoblade and shoot it into an enemy (legs or upper body). Hitting an enemy directly will make the nanoblade explode on impact. Do not shoot on the ground or at another object -- hit the enemy directly to get the "Slow & Sharp" achievement. If you experience any issues, make sure the enemies are on alert and attacking you. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.
Easy "The Invincible Body, Fighting An Iron Devil" achievement:
You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must buy the "Titan" augmentation. It is recommended to fully upgrade it to make it easier. Hide behind cover and wait for enemies to throw a grenade (grenades are marked with a triangle around them). Then, activate the Titan Armor and run into the grenade to absord the damage and get "The Invincible Body, Fighting An Iron Devil " achievement. You may have to shoot around to make the enemies attack you. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.
Easy "This Is Great For Spring Cleaning" achievement:
You can do this anytime after Mission 3: Getting In Top Shape Again (where you fix your augmentations). A good place to do it is at the Russian Underground Casino. You go there during "Side Mission 4: The Calibrator". Either do it during this side mission or return later after completing it (enemies will still be there). You must fully upgrade the "P.E.P.S" augmentation. Attack enemies with one precision shot (hold button) and one knockback shot (tap button) to get the "This Is Great For Spring Cleaning" achievement. It only counts when you hit an enemy during combat. Note: You must attack enemies for it to count, as civilians and policemen do not work. Enemies appear as red in Smart Vision. Additionally, create a backup save before buying the augmentation and going in the casino so you can farm all other combat achievements in the same spot. Reloading the save will also reset the augmentation and give you your Praxis Kits back. Thus, you can quickly upgrade another augmentation for a different combat achievement.
Easy "The Golden Rookery" achievement:
The gold penguin can be found in the starting area of Mission 7: The Rucker Extraction. After a police officer stops you, go up the ladder on the left, then the ladder on the right. Inside a building on the right side (after going up both ladders) is the penguin. It is a physical object that you must collect and carry with you -- it does not go in your inventory. You have to deliver it to the area with the first enemies of this mission, which is much later in the mission, near the end, but before talking to Rucker. After getting the penguin, follow the waypoints and sneak past the policemen. Get the elevator keycard from the police officer in the second market area (after police station). The elevators are a shortcut and will make this much easier. In the area with the moving platforms, hack the terminal (security level 5) to reach the elevator on the other side. Use a multi-tool if you cannot hack it (can be crafted for 120 parts or found later in the mission). When you reach the first area with enemies, there is a cutscene. After the cutscene, run straight to the end of the area and drop down one floor. Go through the door on the left. You can then punch a hole in the wall. Behind that wall is the penguin colony. You need the "Punch Through Wall" augmentation to do this. Put the penguin on the chair with the other penguins to get a free Praxis Kit and "The Golden Rookery" achievement.
Easy "Between Technology & The Divine" achievement:
Near the end of Mission 7: The Rucker Extraction, after making your way through an enemy facility, you will meet Talos Rucker. You will have a lengthy unskippable conversation with him. Select the following dialogue options to get the "Between Technology & The Divine" achievement:
1. Turn Tables
2. Patronize
3. Justify
4. Turn Tables
Easy "So Many Cucumbers" achievement:
After your debate with Talos Rucker in Mission 7: The Rucker Extraction, you must escape the area and reach an extraction point. You will go through a large market area/greenhouse with many enemies. There are lots of cucumbers everywhere. To get the "So Many Cucumbers" achievement, one cucumber must be shot and destroyed by an enemy. Shooting it yourself do not work. Simply get spotted and run away from the enemies. They will shoot up the place and will likely hit a cucumber as you run away from them. Alternately, stand next to a cucumber and let the enemies shoot at you.
Easy "The Net Is Vast And Infinite" achievement:
During Mission 9: Checking Out The Men In Charge, you will have to use the neural subnet in the TF29 facility to visit a computer simulation (just like breach mode). You have to complete one short level without raising an alarm. There are only a few cameras and laser grids that could cause an alarm. All of this is very easy to avoid. You can use the environment to your advantage by using remote hacking. Note: Create a backup save before this section so you can retry if something goes wrong.
Easy "Ballsy" achievement:
After Mission 10, you will have to decide whether to save Allison or rob a bank. Choose to help Allison. This will lead to Mission 11: Confronting The Bomb-Maker, where you enter the church of the Machinegod (the area is locked prior to this mission). In the backyard of the church are some basketballs and a basket. Throw the ball into the basket to get the "Ballsy" achievement.
Easy "Core Driller" achievement:
When Mission 13: G.A.R.M. begins, you will go up a ladder and reach the drill room. You must put a biocell into the drill console. If you do not have a biocell, you can find one at the end of the hallway on the office desk (20 meters/yards from the drill console). Then, do the following:
1. Press the Left button on the drill console to move the drill.
2. During the conversation, the best option to choose is "Scold" since enemies will enter the room if you mess up.
3. Press the Up button on the drill console.
4. Press the Up button again on the drill console.
5. Press the Right button on the drill console.
6. Activate the Red button on the drill console.
The core drill will now open a new optional path for you and you will get the "Core Driller" achievement.
Easy "Invisible War" achievement:
You need the "Cloak Takedown Support" upgrade of the Glass-Shield augmentation to do this. It allows you to melee takedown enemies while remaining cloaked yourself. After defeating Marchenko in Mission 17: Protecting The Future, you must protect the delegates. On your way there, you will reach a turret with two enemies walking around it. These enemies will cloak themselves automatically. Use your own cloak augmentation and get very close to the enemy. When he cloaks himself, very quickly and repeatedly press [Melee]. It will not display the melee prompt on cloaked enemies. You also must have enough energy left (blue bar in bottom left corner). A melee takedown requires a lot of energy. You can use a biocell to quickly restore energy. Enter this mission well prepared and make sure you fully upgrade the cloak as early as possible. Keep at least one biocell for this section.
Steam achievements:
Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.
We Are Human Beings: You completed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on any difficulty.
Pacifist: You completed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided without killing a single soul. Bosses are people, too.
Foxiest of the Hounds: You triggered zero alarms during an entire playthrough.
A Heated Combination: Enter a classic numerical code in the game's first keypad.
Ghost: Cross enemy territory like a ghost, raising no hostile reaction from anyone.
Singh No Swan Song: Have Singh's back when it matters most.
Between Technology and the Divine: Complete & win the debate with Talos Rucker.
The Golden Rookery: Find the missing Gold Penguin and return him back to his colony.
Core Driller: Use the Ice Drill to bypass a large section of the GARM facility.
Time Traveler: You managed to bring Koller the Neuroplasticity Calibrator before he even asked you for it.
Tablet Collector: Collect and read every unique eBook.
Ruthless Efficiency: Fully upgrade a weapon of your choice.
Humanity +: Fully upgrade a branch of your Augmentation Tree.
And Embrace What You've Become: Install at least one experimental augmentation.
The Jack of All Augments: Invest in at least one augmentation in every branch of the Aug Tree.
The Invincible Body, Fighting an Iron Devil: Block an incoming enemy explosive with the Titan Shield.
Slow & Sharp: Land an Explosive Nanoblade Shot on three enemies at once while the Focus Augmentation is active.
This Is Great For Spring Cleaning: Use both Knockback & Precision functions of the P.E.P.S. Arm Cannon at least once.
Ramming Speed!!: Ram Dash into an enemy NPC with a fully charged Icarus Dash.
Express Elevator to Hell, Going Down: Land an Icarus Landing & Strike on foes and clear out the pack with the Typhoon. Just to make sure.
Invisible War: Incapacitate a cloaked enemy while still remaining cloaked yourself.
Ground Mail Was a Better Option: Flawlessly disable a Drone via Remote Hacking.
****! Taser Fist!: Lock-On and deploy the Quad Arc upgrade of the Tesla Knuckle on four enemies at once.
I Can Only Fight Enemies I Can See: Complete one Hacking Challenge with Fog Security without using a Reveal Software.
Adept of the Metaverse: Engage in all Tutorials in Adam's first mission in Dubai.
Fresh Out of the Package: With Koller's help and the Neuroplasticity Calibrator, eliminate overclocking for experimental augs.
Data Disciple: Breach: Complete all servers in the Tier 1 Network.
Data Detective: Breach: Complete a Darknet file.
Data Expert: Breach: Complete all servers in the Tier 2 Network.
Data Master: Breach: Complete all servers in the Tier 3 Network.
I Never Asked For This: You completed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on the highest possible difficulty. Hats off.
The Supreme Enlightened: You watched the End Credits and found the surprise inside.
Spokes in Two Wheels: You managed to stop both the bombing & the Orchid poisoning. You're a living legend!
He's [Not] Dead, Jim: By using the Antidote, you saved the life of Jim Miller.
God Killer: You completed the debate with Allison Stanek.
Honor Holds Us All Together: You completed the debate with Otar Botkoveli.
Laputan Machine: You used Marchenko's Kill Switch to defeat him, proving that some things can cut deeper than steel.
The Net Is Vast and Infinite: Using Jim's keycard, you infiltrated the NSN and viewed a recording without triggering any alarms.
So Many Cucumbers: Deus Ex Is All About Cucumbers...
Samizdat: You opted to work with the Samizdat group & spread their news throughout Picus media streams.
K is for Kazdy: You freed K and Bones from the prison cell and escorted them to safety.
The Harvester: You convinced Detective Montag that neither Gunn nor Radko could be the murderer.
The Golden Ticket: You made a tough decision as to whether Irenka Bauer or Edward Brod would get to stay in Prague.
The Last Harvest: Using the CASIE and Dr. Cipra's keyword, you convinced Daria she isn't who she thinks she is.
01011000: You pieced together the mysterious contact and aided Helle in remembering who she really is.
Cult of Personality: By uncovering the key to Richard's persuasive powers, you broke his control and freed his followers.
All in the Family: You aided Otar when he sought help with a family matter.
Handle with Care: You helped Olivie escape Prague.
Neon Nights: You halted the production of Neon in the city.
Ballsy: You Know What To Do.
