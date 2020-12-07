Luigi's Mansion 3

Poltergust Type-G

Unlock all achievements to unlock the Poltergust Type-G.

Strobe Light Type-B

Capture all Boos to unlock the Strobe Light Type-B.

Suction Shot Type-C

Collect all gems to unlock the Suction Shot Type-C.

Increase Gold Bones cap

Successfully complete the game, then load your cleared saved game file. Return to the Lab, and enter the Shopping Network to be allowed to buy and hold up to ten Gold Bones, instead of the original three limit.

Achievements

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement:

Battle

Captured Ghosts: Capture a total of 999 Ghosts.

Captured Mini Ghosts: Capture a total of 500 Mini Ghosts.

Defeated 6 ghosts at once: Defeat 6 ghosts at once.

Defeated a ghost by slamming it into another: Defeat a ghost by slamming it into another ghost.

Defeated Pests: Defeat a total of 500 pests.

Destroyed a Hammer using a single tether: Defeat a Hammer using a single tether.

Slammed a ghost 7 times: Slam a ghost 7 times in a row.

Collection

Basement 1 Gems: Collect all the gems in the basement.

Basement 2 Gems: Collect all the gems in the the boilerworks.

Collecting Bills: Collect a total of 6,000 bills.

Collecting Coins: Collect a total of 10,000 coins.

Collecting Gold Bars: Collect a total of 3,000 gold bars.

Collecting Pearls: Collect a total of 150 pearls.

Floor 1 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Grand Lobby.

Floor 10 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Tomb Suites.

Floor 11 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Twisted Suites.

Floor 12 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Spectral Catch.

Floor 13 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Fitness Center.

Floor 14 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Dance Hall.

Floor 15 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Master Suite.

Floor 2 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Hotel Shops.

Floor 3 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Mezzanine.

Floor 4 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Great Stage.

Floor 5 Gems: Collect all the gems in the RIP Suites.

Floor 6 Gems: Collect all the gems in Castle MacFrights.

Floor 7 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Garden Guites.

Floor 8 Gems: Collect all the gems in Paranormal Productions.

Floor 9 Gems: Collect all the gems in the Unnatural History Museum.

Hotel boos: Capture all the Boos in the hotel.

Hotel Gems: Collect all the gems in the hotel.

Hotel

Destroy the exhibits on Floor 9: Destroy all exhibits in the Unnatural History Museum.

Director ghost Floor 8: Capture the director ghost in Paranormal Productions.

Found beach ball on Floor 10: Find and pop the beach ball in the Tomb Suites.

Ghost orchestra Floor 4: Find and defeat the ghost orchestra on 4F.

Golden Goobs on Floor 15: Find the Golden Goobs in the master bathroom.

Got the mice on Floor 13: Get all the mice in the fitness center locker room.

Haunted objects Floor 2: Find all haunted objects in the 2F dressing room.

Hidden vault on Floor 14: Sneak into the hidden vault in the Dance Hall.

Merchandise Floor 3: Suck up all merchandise in the hotel shops.

Play billards Floor 2: Clear the Billards table in the 2F entertainment room.

Played music on Basement 2: Play music in the boilerworks observation room.

Rode the elevator: Ride the elevator 50 times.

Royal Coffers Floor 6: Find the royal coffers on Castle MacFrights.

Shot down the moon on Floor 12: Shoot down the moon in the Spectral Catch.

Spiders Floor 5: Remove all spiders and webs behind 5F laundry room.

Strobe Flowers Floor 7: Use the Strobulb on all Strobe Flowers in the Garden Suites.

Stuffed bunnies on Floor 11: Clean up all stuffed bunnies in Twisted Suites.

Scarescraper

10-floor scarescraper: Clear the 10-floor Scarescraper.

100 floors: Complete a total of 100 floors in scarescraper.

5-floor scarescraper: Clear the 5-floor Scarescraper.

Defeated Boolossus 20 times: Defeat Boolossus a total of 20 times.

Rare Ghosts: Capture a total of 40 rare ghosts.

Revive teammates: Revive teammates a total of 20 times.