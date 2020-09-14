Locker codes:

At the main menu, select "MyTEAM", "Settings", "Locker Codes", then enter one of the following case-sensitive locker codes to obtain the corresponding bonus.

Note: Most codes expire one week after they are released, which is noted below.

Basketball Pack, Contract Pack, Shoe Pack, or 1 Token: MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB (Never Expires)

Clutch Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, or 2 Tokens: CLUTCH-PACK-IN-MYTEAM (Code Released: September 11, 2020)

Consumables Pack, Contract Pack, Playoff Stoppers Pack, or 1 Token: SPOTLIGHT-PLAYOFF-STOPPERS (Code Released: September 8, 2020)

East or West Season Tip Pack, 500 MTP, or 1 Token: WELCOME-TO-ONE-WILL-RISE (Code Released: September 4, 2020)

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Hall Of Famer: Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER..

All Rise: Record a triple-double in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Clutch: Score 30 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Five Finger Discount: Get 5 steals in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Not On My Court: Get 5 blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Paladin: Get 5 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Punish Their Mistakes: Get 10 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

The I In Team: Score or assist on half your team's points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Timing Is Everything: Make 10 Green Release shots in any game.

Tre' Bomber: Make 5 three-pointers in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Triple Threat: Make 10 three-point shots in any one game.

And The Award Goes To: Be named Player of the Game in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Badged Up: Apply a Hall of Fame badge to any player in MyTEAM.

Bling Bling!: Earn a season ring from any Season in MyTEAM.

Challenge Completed: Complete any Spotlight Challenge set in MyTEAM.

Contender: Score 20 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Cover The Spread: Win any game by more than 10 points.

Deny, Deny, Deny: Get 3 blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Double Trouble: Record a double-double in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Dynamic: Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.

Executive Assistant: Get 10 assists in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Geologist: Collect a player card of every gem color in MyTEAM.

Go Ahead And Jump: Create a jump shot in MyCAREER.

Good Call Coach: Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during any game.

Got What It Takes?: Declare for the draft in MyCAREER.

Hard Work Pays Off: Get drafted to an NBA team in MyCAREER.

Helping Hand: Get 5 assists in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Here We Go Again: Play an NBA game in MyCAREER.

I Choose You…: Evolve an Evolution player in MyTEAM.

I'll Take That: Get 3 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Just Right: Make 5 Green Release shots in any game.

Ladies' Choice: Play a WNBA Quick Game.

Life's A Beach: Enter the Beach Life MyCOURT in MyCAREER.

Make A Trade: Acquire a card on The Exchange.

Makin' Moves: Accept a Trade in MyLEAGUE.

Motivational Speaker: Play a game in MyGM.

Movie Critic: Select and watch an Episode of 2KTV.

No Contest: Win a game by more than 20 points.

Not Too Shabby: Score 10 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Now Do That Every Time: Make 1 Green Release shot in any game.

Rough It To Class: Make it to college in MyCAREER.

Schumacher: Create a Pair of Shoes with Shoe Creator.

Social Distancer: Perform an emote from a vehicle in MyCAREER.

Taking Over: Activate your MyPLAYER’s Takeover Meter.

Thief: Get 3 steals in a MyCAREER NBA game.

True Gamer: Enter the arcade in MyCAREER.

Undeniable: Make 5 free throws in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Weekend Warrior: Win 5 or more games of Limited in MyTEAM.

Welcome To The Next Level: Level up during any Season in MyTEAM.

I'm A Star: Earn all 594 stars in Domination mode in MyTEAM.