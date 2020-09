Locker codes:

At the main menu, select "MyTEAM", "Settings", "Locker Codes", then enter one of the following case-sensitive locker codes to obtain the corresponding bonus.

Note: Most codes expire one week after they are released, which is noted below.

Basketball Pack, Contract Pack, Shoe Pack, or 1 Token: MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB (Never Expires)

Clutch Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, or 2 Tokens: CLUTCH-PACK-IN-MYTEAM (Code Released: September 11, 2020)

Consumables Pack, Contract Pack, Playoff Stoppers Pack, or 1 Token: SPOTLIGHT-PLAYOFF-STOPPERS (Code Released: September 8, 2020)

East or West Season Tip Pack, 500 MTP, or 1 Token: WELCOME-TO-ONE-WILL-RISE (Code Released: September 4, 2020)