Locker codes:

At the main menu, select "MyTEAM", "Settings", "Locker Codes", then enter one of the following case-sensitive locker codes to obtain the corresponding bonus.

Note: Most codes expire one week after they are released, which is noted below.

Basketball Pack, Contract Pack, Shoe Pack, or 1 Token: MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB (Never Expires)

Clutch Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, or 2 Tokens: CLUTCH-PACK-IN-MYTEAM (Code Released: September 11, 2020)

Consumables Pack, Contract Pack, Playoff Stoppers Pack, or 1 Token: SPOTLIGHT-PLAYOFF-STOPPERS (Code Released: September 8, 2020)

East or West Season Tip Pack, 500 MTP, or 1 Token: WELCOME-TO-ONE-WILL-RISE (Code Released: September 4, 2020)

Trophies:

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

Ultimate Collector (Platinum): Earn every trophy in NBA 2K21.

Hall Of Famer (Gold): Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER..

All Rise (Silver): Record a triple-double in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Clutch (Silver): Score 30 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Five Finger Discount (Silver): Get 5 steals in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Not On My Court (Silver): Get 5 blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Paladin (Silver): Get 5 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Punish Their Mistakes (Silver): Get 10 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

The I In Team (Silver): Score or assist on half your team's points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Timing Is Everything (Silver): Make 10 Green Release shots in any game.

Tre' Bomber (Silver): Make 5 three-pointers in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Triple Threat (Silver): Make 10 three-point shots in any one game.

And The Award Goes To (Bronze): Be named Player of the Game in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Badged Up (Bronze): Apply a Hall of Fame badge to any player in MyTEAM.

Bling Bling! (Bronze): Earn a season ring from any Season in MyTEAM.

Challenge Completed (Bronze): Complete any Spotlight Challenge set in MyTEAM.

Contender (Bronze): Score 20 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Cover The Spread (Bronze): Win any game by more than 10 points.

Deny, Deny, Deny (Bronze): Get 3 blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Double Trouble (Bronze): Record a double-double in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Dynamic (Bronze): Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.

Executive Assistant (Bronze): Get 10 assists in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Geologist (Bronze): Collect a player card of every gem color in MyTEAM.

Go Ahead And Jump (Bronze): Create a jump shot in MyCAREER.

Good Call Coach (Bronze): Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during any game.

Got What It Takes? (Bronze): Declare for the draft in MyCAREER.

Hard Work Pays Off (Bronze): Get drafted to an NBA team in MyCAREER.

Helping Hand (Bronze): Get 5 assists in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Here We Go Again (Bronze): Play an NBA game in MyCAREER.

I Choose You… (Bronze): Evolve an Evolution player in MyTEAM.

I'll Take That (Bronze): Get 3 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Just Right (Bronze): Make 5 Green Release shots in any game.

Ladies' Choice (Bronze): Play a WNBA Quick Game.

Life's A Beach (Bronze): Enter the Beach Life MyCOURT in MyCAREER.

Make A Trade (Bronze): Acquire a card on The Exchange.

Makin' Moves (Bronze): Accept a Trade in MyLEAGUE.

Motivational Speaker (Bronze): Play a game in MyGM.

Movie Critic (Bronze): Select and watch an Episode of 2KTV.

No Contest (Bronze): Win a game by more than 20 points.

Not Too Shabby (Bronze): Score 10 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Now Do That Every Time (Bronze): Make 1 Green Release shot in any game.

Rough It To Class (Bronze): Make it to college in MyCAREER.

Schumacher (Bronze): Create a Pair of Shoes with Shoe Creator.

Social Distancer (Bronze): Perform an emote from a vehicle in MyCAREER.

Taking Over (Bronze): Activate your MyPLAYER’s Takeover Meter.

Thief (Bronze): Get 3 steals in a MyCAREER NBA game.

True Gamer (Bronze): Enter the arcade in MyCAREER.

Undeniable (Bronze): Make 5 free throws in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Weekend Warrior (Bronze): Win 5 or more games of Limited in MyTEAM.

Welcome To The Next Level (Bronze): Level up during any Season in MyTEAM.

Additionally, there is one secret trophy:

I'm A Star (Gold): Earn all 594 stars in Domination mode in MyTEAM.