Locker codes:

At the main menu, select "MyTEAM", "Settings", "Locker Codes", then enter one of the following case-sensitive locker codes to obtain the corresponding bonus.

Note: Most codes expire one week after they are released, which is noted below.

Basketball Pack, Contract Pack, Shoe Pack, or 1 Token: MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB (Never Expires)

Clutch Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, or 2 Tokens: CLUTCH-PACK-IN-MYTEAM (Code Released: September 11, 2020)

Consumables Pack, Contract Pack, Playoff Stoppers Pack, or 1 Token: SPOTLIGHT-PLAYOFF-STOPPERS (Code Released: September 8, 2020)

East or West Season Tip Pack, 500 MTP, or 1 Token: WELCOME-TO-ONE-WILL-RISE (Code Released: September 4, 2020)

Achievements:

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

Here We Go Again (15 points): Play an NBA game in MyCAREER.

Rough It To Class (15 points): Make it to college in MyCAREER.

Got What It Takes? (15 points): Declare for the draft in MyCAREER.

Hard Work Pays Off (15 points): Get drafted to an NBA team in MyCAREER.

Social Distancer (15 points): Perform an emote from a vehicle in MyCAREER.

Go Ahead And Jump (15 points): Create a jump shot in MyCAREER.

True Gamer (15 points): Enter the arcade in MyCAREER.

Life's A Beach (15 points): Enter the Beach Life MyCOURT in MyCAREER.

Hall Of Famer (40 points): Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER..

Not Too Shabby (15 points): Score 10 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Contender (15 points): Score 20 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Clutch (30 points): Score 30 points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Helping Hand (15 points): Get 5 assists in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Executive Assistant (15 points): Get 10 assists in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Punish Their Mistakes (30 points): Get 10 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

I'll Take That (15 points): Get 3 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Paladin (30 points): Get 5 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Deny, Deny, Deny (15 points): Get 3 blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Not On My Court (30 points): Get 5 blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Thief (15 points): Get 3 steals in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Five Finger Discount (30 points): Get 5 steals in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Undeniable (15 points): Make 5 free throws in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Tre' Bomber (30 points): Make 5 three-pointers in a MyCAREER NBA game.

And The Award Goes To (15 points): Be named Player of the Game in a MyCAREER NBA game.

The I In Team (30 points): Score or assist on half your team's points in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Double Trouble (15 points): Record a double-double in a MyCAREER NBA game.

All Rise (30 points): Record a triple-double in a MyCAREER NBA game.

Taking Over (15 points): Activate your MyPLAYER’s Takeover Meter.

Make A Trade (15 points): Acquire a card on The Exchange.

Welcome To The Next Level (15 points): Level up during any Season in MyTEAM.

Bling Bling! (15 points): Earn a season ring from any Season in MyTEAM.

Weekend Warrior (15 points): Win 5 or more games of Limited in MyTEAM.

Badged Up (15 points): Apply a Hall of Fame badge to any player in MyTEAM.

Geologist (15 points): Collect a player card of every gem color in MyTEAM.

Dynamic (15 points): Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.

I Choose You… (15 points): Evolve an Evolution player in MyTEAM.

Challenge Completed (15 points): Complete any Spotlight Challenge set in MyTEAM.

Motivational Speaker (15 points): Play a game in MyGM.

Makin' Moves (15 points): Accept a Trade in MyLEAGUE.

Ladies' Choice (15 points): Play a WNBA Quick Game.

Movie Critic (15 points): Select and watch an Episode of 2KTV.

Schumacher (15 points): Create a Pair of Shoes with Shoe Creator.

Good Call Coach (15 points): Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during any game.

Now Do That Every Time (15 points): Make 1 Green Release shot in any game.

Just Right (15 points): Make 5 Green Release shots in any game.

Timing Is Everything (30 points): Make 10 Green Release shots in any game.

Triple Threat (30 points): Make 10 three-point shots in any one game.

Cover The Spread (15 points): Win any game by more than 10 points.

No Contest (15 points): Win a game by more than 20 points.

Additionally, there is one secret achievement:

I'm A Star (90 points): Earn all 594 stars in Domination mode in MyTEAM.