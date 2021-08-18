Image gallery (1) Add an image Rate 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Total votes: 0 August 18, 2021 - 6:00pm 1 Video available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, see belowJoin the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard - 8/19 - 10:30am PT - Verdansk Videos Call of Duty: Vanguard Official Teaser Trailer (PC), (Console) Add new comment Your name (Login to post using username, leave blank to post as Anonymous) Your name Subject Comment * user name I double dare you to fill this field! What is the domain address of this site? * Fill in the blank. Add new comment
