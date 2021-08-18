Call of Duty: Vanguard

August 18, 2021 - 6:00pm
1 Video available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, see below

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard

- 8/19
- 10:30am PT
- Verdansk

Call of Duty: Vanguard Official Teaser Trailer
