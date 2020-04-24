Desperados III will be available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 16th, 2020.

The Wild West. A place where the law is made by those with a gun in their hands, and is enforced by the henchmen at their command. A place where death is no stranger and the undertakers are working overtime… especially when people start playing Desperados III.

This real-time tactics game, developed by German game studio Mimimi Games (Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun), lets players command a band of Desperados led by fan-favourite gunslinger John Cooper.