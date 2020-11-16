Ages Of The Federation v1.01 Full

Ages Of The Federation v1.01 Full


November 16, 2020 - 2:03am

Ages Of the Federation is a new series of total conversions to Sins Of A Solar Empire: Rebellion starting with "The Four Years War". The first mod in the series takes place between the Enterprise and Original series eras, focusing on the conflict between the early Federation and Klingon Empire. A Resurgent Romulan Star Empire, angry and still licking its wounds after its defeat to the federations waits in the shadows, ready to take advantage of a misstep by either the warring powers.

Download

