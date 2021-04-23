13 new EA games get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and S

Over a dozen additional games now support the Xbox Series X and S FPS boost, increasing the frame rate of many classic Xbox One games to as much as 120 FPS. That can make faster paced games far smoother and more enjoyable to play. Already games like Skyrim, Watch Dogs 2, Dishonored, and Fallout 76 support FPS boost on the Xbox Series X (and some of them on the Series S too), with 13 new titles from EA's back catalog now added.

The list of EA games now supporting FPS boost and their new, higher frame rates are as follows (thanks Eurogamer):

Battlefield 1 (120hz on Series X)

Battlefield 4 (120hz on Series X and S)

Battlefield 5 (120hz on Series X)

Mirror's Edge Catalyst (120hz on Series X)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (120hz on Series X and S)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (120hz on Series X and S)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (120hz on Series X and S)

Sea of Solitude (60hz on Series X and S)

Star Wars Battlefront (120hz on Series X and S)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (120hz on Series X)

Titanfall (120hz on Series X)

Titanfall 2 (120hz on Series X and S)

Unravel 2 (120hz on Series X and S)

Some games on will have their resolution dynamically lowered when FPS Boost is enabled to achieve the higher paced gameplay. In those cases you'll need to enable FPS manually. You'll find the setting in the Compatibility options menu.

Don't own any of these games? You can play any and all of them as part of the Ea Play subscription which is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.