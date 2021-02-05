Activision Blizzard is working on even more remasters

Activision Blizzard is reportedly working on a number of new remasters of its classic game library. It has had major successes in recent years retooling classics like Starcraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare, so more classic games from both major arms of the mega publisher makes a lot of sense.

The question is, what will they be working on next?

“We have a few other things up our sleeve in terms of remastered content that will unveil in due course, which should provide further opportunity for us this year,” Activision Blizzard's Chief Financial Officer told investors during a recent call. “And as [Activision Blizzard COO] mentioned, all of this incremental opportunity is digital, which should allow us to continue to grow our margin as we did and we set record margins last year. So we should be able to build upon that. From a phasing point of view, you see our Q1 guide is obviously extremely strong.”

Diablo II is reportedly being worked on at the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 developer, Vicarious Visions, but outside of that, everything is speculative.

Between them Blizzzard and Activision have an expansive library of potential remasters, including all of the Call of Duty games from the past two decades (I'd definitely replay CoD 2 again), the first two Warcrafts, and of course, Battle Chess.

What games would you like to see Activision Blizzard take a swing at remastering next?