AMD 5800GX could combine Zen 3 CPU with Navi 24 GPU on one die

With the continued difficulties to buy any kind of decent GPU for a reasonable price -- AMD's 6500 XT being lacklustre does not help matters there -- AMD may launch a new desktop APU called the 5800GX, combining its 5800X CPU (maybe even with 3D VCache -- with a Navi 24 GPU. That would make this the most powerful standalone gaming chip out there, easily eclipsing the new 12900K from Intel.

AMD's RDNA 2 graphics have been a very impressive development from team Red. It massively caught up with Nvidia on desktop and more recently mobile, and though its ray tracing performance isn't anything to shout about, it is there, and its onboard RDNA2 GPUs absolutely smoke Intel's integrated graphics solutions. A high-end Ryzen CPU with a powerful onboard GPU is an attractive proposition if you can't get hold of a GPU now, or only play entry-level indie games.

We don't know if AMD is considering such a design, but as Videocardz points out, it is certainly possible. There's space there, and with AMD's upcoming 5800X3D likely to steal the gaming crown from Intel, it would be extremely interesting to see what a fully-fledged APU with so much power could do.

Would you consider buying one of these theoretical chips?