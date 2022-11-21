AMD discounts Ryzen 7000 CPUs heavily ahead of Black Friday

If you were intrigued by AMD's new-generation CPUs but balked at their pricing, rejoice! Ahead of Black Friday this week, AMD has launched a surprisingly strong series of discounts for the new processors, cutting the top chip by clost to $150, and bringing the price of the most affordable option under $250 for the first time.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs are awesomely powerful and impressively efficient, but they aren't quite as capable as Intel's new Raptor Lake chips. That's a real shame considering they're also comparatively expensive, or at least they used to be. With these new discounts Ryzen 7000 is much more cost competitive and when you factor in the better upgradeability and reduced power consumption of these new chips, that's a big deal.

The new prices for Ryzen 7000 are as follows:

Ryzen 5 7600X: 249 (from $300)

Ryzen 7 7700X: $349 (from $400)

Ryzen 9 7900 X: $474 (from $550)

Ryzen 9 7950X: $574 (from $700)

The most early of adopters may not be thrilled that they could have saved up to $125 mere weeks after they bought their new system, but for everyone else this is great news and further improves competition between Intel and AMD. Look out for these discounts on Newegg, but the big box retailers should follow soon.

Do these discounts make you more likely to buy an AMD system next?