AMD FSR 2.0 is now in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 might be a little long in the tooth, but it's still a super popular game and updates come regularly to improve gameplay, fix bugs, and add features. One that's come down the pipe appears to be adding official support for AMD's FSR 2.0 upscaling algorithm, opening up upscaling to everyone and helping to improve frame rates for all who play it.

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) has been improving tens of games' performance for over a year now, but it's in the latest FSR 2.0 release that it's really making waves. This new version uses more information to create a more accurate and artifact-free image, something that DLSS has claimed as its big benefit for some time. FSR 2.0 closes the gap between the technologies significantly, and the fact that it's coming to Red Dead Redemption 2 is very exciting for players with any GPU.

FSR 2.0 has been available in Red Dead Redemption 2 as part of a community patch for a couple of months, but it looks like Rockstar wants to bring that in house. In the latest 1.31 update adds FSR 2.0 support along with making improvements to the way the game handles temporarl anti-aliasing, and Nvidia Reflex for reducing input lag.

You can download the patch now from Steam.