AMD names Zen 3 CPUs as Ryzen 5000, not 4000

AMD has finally confirmed the name of its next-generation CPUs. They won't be Ryzen 4000, as you might expect from a chip line that will be the sequel to Ryzen 3000 CPU, but will be Ryzen 5000. That might mean that finally, AMD will align its laptop and mobile CPUs for the same generation, rather than naming its current-gen CPUs as if they were next gen chips.

Over the past few years, AMD has named its Ryzen mobile CPUs as one numeral higher than its desktop chips. Ryzen 2000 mobile CPUs were based on the Zen architecture. Ryzen 3000 mobile CPUs were based on Zen+, the same as Ryzen 2000 desktop chips. Ryzen 4000, is based on Zen 2, like Ryzen 3000 desktop chips. Perhaps, with Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs, we'll get laptop and desktop CPUs that use the same technology, named after the same range.

But the desktop CPUs come first. Based on the new AMD Zen 3 architecture, these CPUs are expected to raise the instructions per clock over the last generation of Ryzen 3000 Zen 2 CPUs by a considerable, double digit amount. Combined with architectural changes, improvements to the 7nm process node they're based on, and increasing the clock speed. This is all still up in the air, but rumors and leaks suggest Zen 3 could be something special.

We'll hear more later today when AMD debuts the Ryzen 5000 CPUs officially.

Will you be buying a next-gen AMD CPU?