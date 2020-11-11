AMD promises 50% + per watt gains with RDNA3 as well

AMD's RDNA2 graphics cards aren't available yet, with the RX 6800 and 6800 XT set to debut on November 18, and the 6900 XT in December. But that hasn't stopped it starting to talk about what comes next. RDNA3 will likely launch in 2021, and will make use of the 5nm TSMC process node. Whenever it does debut, though, it will reportedly be just as impressive as RDNA2, with AMD now promising a similar level of performance gain when moving to RDNA3, as we did when moving from RDNA to RDNA2.

AMD's Executive Vice President, Rick Bergman made these claims in an interview with TheStreet, and went in to some basic details about the future graphics card line. Along with the process node reduction, RDNA3 will make further improvements to AMD's new Infinity Cache technology.

It won't all be about increasing performance, though. Bergman suggested that keeping power efficiency high and power demands low, is also important.

“It just matters so much in many ways, because if your power is too high -- as we've seen from our competitors -- suddenly our potential users have to buy bigger power supplies, very advanced cooling solutions. And in a lot of ways, very importantly, it actually drives the [bill of materials] of the board up substantially This is a desktop perspective. And invariably, that either means the retail price comes up, or your GPU cost has to come down.”

One of the most notable differences in the new-generation GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia has been there stark power and thermal demand rises over the last-generation counterparts. If AMD were able to accelerate performance further while cutting the TDP significantly, its top-tier cards could be made and sold far more affordably.