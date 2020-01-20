AMD promises Big Navi graphics will launch in 2020

If you were saddened or concerned that AMD didn't reveal any details about its long-expected Big Navi graphics card at CES 2020 -- especially with all the leaks about Nvidia's Ampere GPUs -- then you wouldn't be alone. But don't fret. AMD has made it quite clear that it's coming and coming soon.

Over the past few months AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has been pushed by a number of journalists to reveal more about what we can expect from the first high-end graphics card AMD has released in years and she's been her typical cagey self. But at times some details have slipped. In August 2019, she said that it was coming at some point soonish, and at CES 2020 itself she said it was coming down the pipe, but she wouldn't reveal a date.

But now, in a CES-2020 wrap up video by AMD itself (via VIdeoCardz) , she said the following:

"My main message to our fans is this is just a beginning for us in 2020. I’ve heard a little bit through Twitter and Reddit that people are wondering about, you know, Big Navi. I can say you gonna see Big Navi in 2020. There might be few people wondering about Zen 3 as well and I can tell you that Zen 3 is doing really well, we are excited about it. I look forward talking about that later in 2020."

That's a huge statement for AMD and the first time we have nailed down a rough timeline for the release of the GPU. Rumors so far suggest it could reach 2080 Ti levels of performance, or even higher, which would be a major milestone for team red. Even if it can match the 2080 though, that'd be a little more competitive, especially with new-gen Nvidia GPUs based on 7nm coming this year too.

What do you think we can expect from big Navi?