AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs could support DDR5,and USB 4 in 2022

AMD's next big hardware launches will be its Ryzen 4000 CPUs and RDNA2 GPUs towards the end of 2020, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have plans for what comes next. There will be a slightly longer delay before the next-next-generation CPUs, according to a new report. But the Ryzen 5000 chips are said to offer support for DDR5 memory, while being built on a 5nm process.

Who wants to bet that AMD launches them on the 5th of the month? Maybe even the 5th of May?

This news comes from a leaked roadmap given to GamersNexus, which suggested that DDR5 is on AMD's planned support list for future generations of hardware, starting with Ryzen 5000. These CPUs will be based on the 5nm TSMC process, a much denser node than the 7nm+ EUV process that the Ryzen 4000 CPUs will be built upon.

These 5nm chips will be created using the Zen 4 architecture (Zen 3 is set to be used for Ryzen 4000 chips) and may add support for USB 4 also.

This will also be a landmark generation for AMD, because it is expected to be built on a new socket design, ending what will have then been a near five year reign of AM4 across four generations. IF all goes well, a new multi-generational socket should then launch, but details remain scant at this time.