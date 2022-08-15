AMD Ryzen 7000 pricing details leak out: more of the same

Some possible prices for AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 CPUs have appeared online as part of early listings, and though these aren't necessarily the final prices we can expect on these CPUs, they do give a pretty interesting idea of what they may be priced at when they launch in a few weeks time. If they're close, it shows that there is only a slight bump in prices this generation.

The Ryzen 7000 CPUs appeared on PC-Canada, a Canadian based web retailer, which listed the upcoming Ryzen 9 7950X, the 7900X, the 7700X, and the 7600X. They had them on in Canadian dollar pricing, but that works out to a US equivalent of $892 for the 7950X, $777 for the 7900X, $480 for the 7700X, and $330 for the 7600X. That puts them at a little over the original launch price of the 5000 series, but not the huge hike that some had expected based on rising Alder Lake pricing and expectations of Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake.

It is, however, a rise, nonetheless, and it puts the popular eight-core 7700X out of the reach of a lot of gamers, especially when you factor in the cost of a new motherboard, and DDR5 memory. Zen 4 is starting to look a little expensive.

However, it's important to remember that these CPU prices are very early. They may be higher than the actual launch price to grab some of those early-buyer dollars, with the possibility that prices will come down a little once we hit launch, and maybe even again once Raptor Lake debuts. Assuming it's as competitive with Zen 4 as it's expected to be.

How are you feeling about these new prices? Are you going to shell out for a Zen 4 system?