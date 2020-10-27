AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the fastest single threaded CPU in the world

Just a few days ago, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X broke the Passmark single-threaded performance benchmark by a sizeable margin. It put to bed the idea that Intel CPUs are the best at single core tasks by dominating the monstrous 10900KF running at over 5GHz by more than 10 percent. Now the Ryzen 9 5950X has come and beaten that by a further seven percent, cementing not only the 5950X as the fastest single threaded CPU there is, but the Ryzen 5000 series as a whole, as the most capable chips around.

For Passmark at least.

That's still an impressive achievement, though. If you look at the results WCCFTech has collated, you can see that until this generation, Intel's chips ruined AMD's in Passmark. In more than 20 top results, only a single AMD CPU outside of the 5000-series features: the 3800X. And it's at the bottom of the pile, with a score of just 2,889. It was beaten by midrange alternatives like the Core i5-10600KF, the three-generations old Core i7-8086, the last-generation flagship, the Core i9-9900K, the overpriced server CPU from a few years ago, the Core i9-9990XE, and perhaps more understandably, the Core i9-10900K.

But all of those CPUs fell to the power of the Ryzen 5000 series. The 5600X pulled a score of 3,455, easily beating the 3,176 of the Core i9-10900KF. The Ryzen 9 5950X pulled an even more impressive figure, managing 3,693.

Adding to that impressive performance figure are the multi-threaded results. With its score of 45,564, the Ryzen 9 5950X is only a couple of thousand points behind the second-generation Epyc 7502P 32 Core CPU.

The Ryzen 5000 series goes on sale on November 5. The 5600X will cost just under $300, while the 5950X will cost just she of $800.

Image source: WCCFTech