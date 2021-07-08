Assassin's Creed Infinite will be a live, ever expanding game

It seems everyone and their developer is looking to emulate the mega-money success of Fortnite by turning their most popular franchises into live-experience games. The next one to take a swing at it will be Ubisoft's long-standing Assassin's Creed series, with Assassin's Creed Infinite now slated to be a live service game with a continually updating map, multiple regions, and a push towards ever evolving gameplay, rather than larger expansions and DLCs.

The game is being co-developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, the two studios that traditionally leapfrog one another with Assassin's Creed releases, showing what a monster effort this is from Ubisoft. There will be two creative directors, we're told, which could present some intriguing clashes of heads — especially following recent allegations of abuse against several key figures at both organizations, many of whom continue to be employed at Ubisoft's various studios.

Infinite is still said to be in the very early stages of development, so don't expect anything to debut for at least a couple of years, but when it does, it may well be the last Assassin's Creed for some time. Look at how GTA V has lasted for almost a decade with its regular updates, and Fortnite too seems set to just evolve gradually over the years, rather than being replaced any time soon.

It's still up in the air which historic periods Ubisoft will target with its new game, but it seems possible that players will have the chance to revisit many of the classic Assassin's Creed settings. That would certainly be an easy way to get those regions of the game up and running more quickly than if they were all made entirely from scratch.