Banjo Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Iconic N64 platformer, Banjo Kazooie, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online platform in the next few days, although you will have to be a subscriber of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack premium tier to enjoy it.

Still, for easier access to this all-time-classic game, it may well just be worth the price of admission.

Banjo Kazooie originally released in 1998 and though it was very much a product of its time, with a LOT of hidden collectibles to find, its emphasis on fun and varied gameplay, intuitive movement, and a truly-excellent soundtrack, make it one of the best games of its generation. Considering the 90s were the all-time-peak of platformers, that's a hell of an accolade to hold on to.

Now it's coming to a new generation of gamers via the Nintendo Switch Online service, starting January 20. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack costs $40 for the year, and gives you free access to a number of classic N64 games, as well as an expansive library of classic Genesis classics too.

Will you be hunting for jigsaw pieces, musical notes, and honeycomb pieces when it drops tomorrow?