Butcher is free on GoG right now

If you're in need of a fast-paced, classic 2D shooter with buckets of blood, gore, and pixellated mayhem, Butcher is that dose of manic nostalgia you need in your life. Grab it right now on GoG, and it won't cost you a penny either. But you only have a few hours to cash it in, so be quick if you want to take advantage of this short term deal.

Butcher is a pixel-art 2D shooter that puts you in the steel-toed boots of a cyborg, with one mission: exterminate what remains of humanity. You'll get to pick from a variety of weapons, melee chainsaws, high powered lasers, or the always versatile shotgun, and mow down everything with two legs that crosses your path — from helplessly imprisoned individuals, to the odd soldier who has the audacity to actually shoot back at you.

Humanity is tenacious, though, with small populations squirrelled away in jungle hideouts, underground bunkers, volcano bases, and even spacestations — all of which must be cleansed by your holy mechanical fury.

Inspired by classic shooters like Doom, and Quake, Butcher is ultraviolent and will see you spew blood and guts across walls, floors, and any other surface you can find as you mow through the last remnants of the human race. You can take advantage of that environment to help you in your slaying too, laying dastardly traps or creating gruesome chain reactions of explosions, pitfalls, hooks, blades, and lava to despatch all those you discover on your bloody rampage.

As a GoG game, Butcher is entirely DRM free, and at just over 100MB, it's lightweight and great for low end gaming systems and laptops with integrated graphics.

Whatever you play on though, it's free to play right now. Grab it while you can.