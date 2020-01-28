Can you kill the Terminator in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

If you're a dab hand at gunning down enemies in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, then you have a new challenge ahead of you. Think you could kill a Terminator made of living tissue over a metal endoskeleton? That's what you'll face following the new update and impending event. Skynet's champion is here.

A Terminator with its extremes of strength and durability introduces some unique challenges to the game. A little like the Predator event that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has had in the past, the Terminator will enjoy an expansive health bar, some unique abilities, and vastly improved detection abilities compared to the squishy humans that the rest of the players will be inhabiting the minds and bodies of.

Details about this event are otherwise rather thin on the ground, though with January 29 just a day away, we don't have long to wait to see how it plays out.

Considering the success of the past Predator event too, it's likely that this won't be the last movie tie-in that Breakpoint enjoys. What creatures or characters from games, movies, and TV would you like to see introduced as a potential antagonist?