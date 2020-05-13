Check out this cute ITX 5600 XT

AMD's RX 5000-series might not have eclipsed Nvidia in top-tier performance, but it's offered excellent value at the entry-level and mid-range of the graphics market. As always, that includes a tonne of different third-party options offering something a little different in terms of clock speed and cooling configurations. One other option now available to mid-range gamers is a deliciously cute and compact RX 5600 XT, designed specifically for ITX motherboards and systems.

It's a $300 GPU with the same 7nm architecture at its core, the same 6GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, and the same support for PCIExpress 4.0. These are all features that are present in the standard RX 5600 XT. But what's different is its physical dimensions. It's shorter than a standard 5600 XT and with a simplified cooler, it barely nudges into two slots, making it an ideal mid-range gaming GPU for miniature systems or living room gaming PCs.

To keep the cooler low profile, PowerColor kept things simple with a single fan over a large internal heatsink with plenty of heatpipes to funnel the heat to the fins. This helps the clock speed remain within striking distance of standard 5600 XTs. The base clock is 1,355MHz, with a game clock and boost clock fo 1,560Mhz, and 1,620MHz, respectively.

If this isn't quite enough power for you, PowerColor also offers the RX 5700 in an ITX configuration, which will get you great frame rates at 1080p and 1440p.